Bug in "All Symbols selected in MarketWatch" optimization

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Hi All, 

using the optimization "All Symbols selected in MarketWatch" I noticed some different values between the Optimization Result related to one symbol and a "Test Run" for the same symbol.

For example, the optimization results for my EA on the stock "ENI" is a profit of 541.64 EUR; after running the single test on that stock the chart shown a loss an the backtest metric report a loss of -44.97 EUR.

This is an example but the bug involves a lot of symbols in the optimization process (I also found a bad results on the optimization report and a good results on the single test run).

Due to this bug, I'm forced to check each stock individually.

Anyone have a solution?



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