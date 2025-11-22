Errors, bugs, questions - page 2253

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Slava:

What is "trying to read a file that doesn't exist"? You mean you open some file first.

4103 is an old quaternion error ( file opening error). In the old quaternary the file handling was quite different.

5004 is a file opening error. The meaning is the same as the old 4103

5020 - file cannot be overwritten

If you're referring to error 5019 (file doesn't exist), then it's generated in the function handling files (delete file, directory, existence check, copy, etc.), which uses the file name and where the file is an external entity in relation to the MQL program


That's the question I was wondering about. I had a check on 4103 specifically.

Thank you.

 

MT4 Error in selecting deposit type and leverage:


  • Installed the terminal from MetaQuotes website (a long time ago)
  • I opened a demo account with another broker but the deposit type and leverage are still the same. (Max 1k100)
  • I may open a demo account with another broker and terminal with 1k500 leverage.

I choose the same server for both demos

Terminal from A:


Terminal from MetaQuotes:


builds from June 20 both there and there.

 

I found this feature

When working in mt4 from an EA, closing and opening positions can sometimes take a very long time.

But if you close a position from the terminal, with a cross, the position is closed immediately.

  1. 2018.08.07 20:52:20.187 '1235097426': order #267262362 sell 0.10 EURUSD closing at 1.1588 failed [Trade timeout]
  2. 2018.08.07 20:51:10.207 '1235097426': order #267262358 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.1586 sl: 1.1888 tp: 1.1576 closed at price 1.1588
  3. 2018.08.07 20:51:09.447 '1235097426': order #267262362 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.1586 sl: 1.1920 tp: 1.1388 closed at price 1.1588
  4. 2018.08.07 20:51:09.363 '1235097426': close order #267262358 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.1586 sl: 1.1888 tp: 1.1576 at price 1.1588
  5. 2018.08.07 20:51:08.898 '1235097426': close order #267262362 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.1586 sl: 1.1920 tp: 1.1388 at price 1.1588
  6. 2018.08.07 20:51:08.065 '1235097426': one click trading has been enabled
  7. 2018.08.07 20:48:59.187 '1235097426': close order #267262362 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.1586 sl: 1.1920 tp: 1.1388 at price 1.1588

Bottom up:

7 - EA ordered to close position, silence,

6 - click to close the position.

5 - 4 closed instantly

1 - after only 3 minutes received timeout error.

  
void OnStart()
{
  bool b1 = FALSE; // 'FALSE' - undeclared identifier
  
  for (;;)
    bool b2 = FALSE; // Почему здесь нет ошибки компилятора?
}
 

fxsaber:

void OnStart()
{
  bool b1 = FALSE; // 'FALSE' - undeclared identifier
  
  for (;;)
    bool b2 = FALSE; // Почему здесь нет ошибки компилятора?
}

The compiler creates a FALSE definition to avoid generating a bunch of identical/similar errors on the same identifier.

If you delete the line in the example

  bool b1 = FALSE; // 'FALSE' - undeclared identifier

there will be an error for the second FALSE

 
Ilyas:

The compiler creates a FALSE definition to avoid generating a bunch of identical/similar errors on the same identifier.

If you delete the line in the example

there will be an error for the second FALSE

Got it, thanks.

 
Please help, I have Acer Chromebook 14, android 7.1, but I can't install the terminal on it. It just doesn't support it. Specifically for the chromebook please make an app. To make it full screen at once. Thanks for your consideration.
 
Николай Никитенко:
Please help, I have Acer Chromebook 14, android 7.1, but I can't install terminal on it. It just doesn't support it. Exactly for chromebook make an app please. To make it full screen at once. Thanks for your consideration.

Install the terminal for Android:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Install the terminal for Android:


Vladimir Karputov, read my message carefully!!! NOT SUPPORTING the app. That's exactly why I'm writing here.
 
Николай Никитенко:
Vladimir Karputov, read my message carefully!!! It does not support the application. That's exactly why I'm writing here.

I'm not a telepath. Who knows what you are installing there? Or maybe you tried to install the terminal for Windows at all?

You can create a request to ServiceDesk (there is a link in your profile, in the left menu). But don't be lazy and specify maximum technical information: name and version of operating system, your device model, where the distribution package was downloaded from.

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