Errors, bugs, questions - page 2253
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What is "trying to read a file that doesn't exist"? You mean you open some file first.
4103 is an old quaternion error ( file opening error). In the old quaternary the file handling was quite different.
5004 is a file opening error. The meaning is the same as the old 4103
5020 - file cannot be overwritten
If you're referring to error 5019 (file doesn't exist), then it's generated in the function handling files (delete file, directory, existence check, copy, etc.), which uses the file name and where the file is an external entity in relation to the MQL program
That's the question I was wondering about. I had a check on 4103 specifically.
Thank you.
MT4 Error in selecting deposit type and leverage:
I choose the same server for both demos
Terminal from A:
Terminal from MetaQuotes:
builds from June 20 both there and there.
I found this feature
When working in mt4 from an EA, closing and opening positions can sometimes take a very long time.
But if you close a position from the terminal, with a cross, the position is closed immediately.
Bottom up:
7 - EA ordered to close position, silence,
6 - click to close the position.
5 - 4 closed instantly
1 - after only 3 minutes received timeout error.
fxsaber:
The compiler creates a FALSE definition to avoid generating a bunch of identical/similar errors on the same identifier.
If you delete the line in the example
there will be an error for the second FALSE
The compiler creates a FALSE definition to avoid generating a bunch of identical/similar errors on the same identifier.
If you delete the line in the example
there will be an error for the second FALSE
Got it, thanks.
Please help, I have Acer Chromebook 14, android 7.1, but I can't install terminal on it. It just doesn't support it. Exactly for chromebook make an app please. To make it full screen at once. Thanks for your consideration.
Install the terminal for Android:
Install the terminal for Android:
Vladimir Karputov, read my message carefully!!! It does not support the application. That's exactly why I'm writing here.
I'm not a telepath. Who knows what you are installing there? Or maybe you tried to install the terminal for Windows at all?
You can create a request to ServiceDesk (there is a link in your profile, in the left menu). But don't be lazy and specify maximum technical information: name and version of operating system, your device model, where the distribution package was downloaded from.