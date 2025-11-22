Errors, bugs, questions - page 2252

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Vladimir Karputov:

The reason for this is the wrong place to save the files. The Agents folders are cleaned automatically after the test is completed. Save the file in the Common folder.

I save to COMMON as well, does not see, does not read.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The reason for this is that the files are saved in the wrong location. The Agents folders are cleaned automatically after the test is completed. Save the file in the Common folder.

Thanks for participating, it worked, there was a test - FileIsExist

boFiE=FileIsExist(stFiL);

//if(boFiE==true)

//{

inFiO=FileOpen(stFiL,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_SHARE_READ|FILE_SHARE_WRITE|FILE_COMMON);


FileIsExist does not see files in COMMON, I fixed the check - it worked)

check without FILE_COMMON(((.

 
Ilyas:

Please create a request to servicedesk, we will deal with it


UPD: Found your request.

Good afternoon. There has been no decision on the application for a long time. In a comment to the moderator on the product in the Marketplace, the same thing. Please advise what to do next.

 
Gennadiy Stanilevych:

Tried to upload a new version of the indicator to the market. The test ended with errors. Error report as shown in the picture in the appendix with the following content:

Maybe the problem is in the tester?

Dear moderators! I will repeat my question. Please pay attention to it. The problem of the tester passing during the update is not solved.

 
I wish there was a ProcessExplorer in MT5. To see which EA/indicator consumes which indicators/resources.
 

Figuring out someone else's code. It's hard to understand its meaning from the names of the variables. Remembering a dozen or so variables does not work. Replacing the names is fraught with errors due to inattention.

I thought it would be nice if a variable was declared with a comment next to it asking what it's for and so on. And when hovering the mouse pointer further on this variable, a tooltip in the form of this comment would pop up. Can you tell me which editor has this functionality?

 
fxsaber:

Figuring out someone else's code. It's hard to understand its meaning from the names of the variables. Remembering a dozen or so variables does not work. Replacing the names is fraught with errors due to inattention.

I thought it would be nice if a variable was declared with a comment next to it asking what it's for and so on. And when hovering the mouse pointer further on this variable, a tooltip in the form of this comment would pop up. Which editor has this functionality?

MetaEditor.

double slBuy    // StopLoss для BUY
     , slSell;  // StopLoss для SELL


 
Alexey Viktorov:

MetaEditor.

Thank you. I found out that you can use CTRL+SPACE to call this tooltip.


Is it possible for functions/methods in ME?

 

an error when working with files.

I just found it now. Hadn't noticed it before.


  1. Trying to read a file that doesn't exist.
  2. Instead of error 5020, it returns error 5004.
  3. Earlier, in older builds it returned 4103.


What's the difference between 4103 and 5004 ? And why does it return 5004 instead of 5020 when I try to open a file that doesn't exist ?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

an error when working with files.

I just found it now. Hadn't noticed it before.


  1. Trying to read a file that doesn't exist.
  2. Instead of error 5020, it returns error 5004.
  3. Earlier, in older builds it returned 4103.


What is the difference between 4103 and 5004? And why does it return 5004 instead of 5020 when I try to open a non-existent file?

What is "trying to read a file that doesn't exist"? That is, you first open some file

4103 is an old quaternary error ( file open error). In the old quaternary the file handling was completely different.

5004 - file opening error. The meaning is the same as the former 4103

5020 - file cannot be overwritten

if you're referring to error 5019 (file doesn't exist), then it's generated in the function handling files (delete file, directory, existence check, copy, etc.), which use a file name and where the file is an external entity in relation to the MQL program

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