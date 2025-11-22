Errors, bugs, questions - page 2193
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Does anyone know how to remove the name of the script and generally the icon in the top right corner when a screenshot is taken using the script?
called "."
called "."
Thanks, but I'd like to get rid of the badge...
Thanks, but I'd like to get rid of the badge...
Draw a black rectangle. Or in the background colour.
How am I supposed to draw it over it? The icon is on top of everything...
And besides, there may be important information in this place, otherwise it could be removed by other applications...
How am I supposed to draw it over it? The icon is on top of everything...
And besides, there may be important information in this place, otherwise the icon can be removed by other applications...
You can try to run the script on one chart and use the id of the chart where you are shooting.
You could try running the script on one chart and substituting the id of the chart where you are shooting.
This is a good idea! However, how can we find the id of another chart that we need? Somewhere I saw an option of creating a new window and expanding the template that was previously saved from the chart from which the script was run... but where to find such a design now?
Going through all the charts, finding the symbol, the TF.
The code is ripped out of my owl, I need to straighten it out.
Going through all the charts, finding the symbol, the TF.
Took the code out of my owl, need to straighten it out.
Thanks - it's a good option if you close all the other charts, and leave only two. Well, in fact I use a dozen charts with one symbol and 2-3 with each TF :)
Thanks - it's a good option if you close all the other charts, and leave only two. Well, in fact I use a dozen charts with one symbol and 2-3 with each TF :)
Serious approach))
Well then right on the one you want to screen, on it you run a small script once, which gives id in a global variable (better a temporary global variable).
And your script screens by id.