Errors, bugs, questions - page 2656
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Give details for reproduction. Maybe someone will be interested. There's no chance of that at all.
Code, tool, test parameters.
Give details for reproduction. Maybe someone will be interested. There's no chance of that at all.
Code, tool, test parameters.
Please
The ability to change the regular mouse pointer programmatically without a dll is very much missing.
Or just the ability to disable the rendering of the regular mouse.
The help for EventChartCustom () says:
sparam
[in] Event parameter of string type, passed to OnChartEvent function. If the string is longer than 63 characters, the string is truncated.
However, a 96-character long string is successfully passed, has something changed?
Here, I encrypt the string and pass it in the event, and successfully decrypt it, the string is not truncated as stated in the help and that's fine (first string encrypted followed by decrypted):
2020.02.26 14:36:10.949 iSpy (EURUSD,H1) 38CFD250C299F2420D5AFB1D070196F2F9246A164C2B1905C3921E466D6124306D836A2A09D4A06DD4B02FBDD1DE6857
2020.02.26 14:36:10.949 iSpy (EURUSD,H1) EURUSD:1.08753:1.0875:0.0:1582716971862:0.0
2020.02.26 14:36:16.391 iSpy (EURUSD,H1) 2588EC84729FA3BFE07B09BCB13832AF026A4F9DEA5634477EFF2C1FCAC355A35A67EDC5D5A8621570D3EBF80A7A942A
2020.02.26 14:36:16.391 iSpy (EURUSD,H1) EURUSD:1.08752:1.08749:0.0:1582716977068:0.0
How long is the string that can be transferred in the event without getting truncated in reality?
The help for EventChartCustom () says:
sparam
[in] Event parameter of string type, passed to OnChartEvent function. If the string is longer than 63 characters, the string is truncated.
However, a string with length 96 characters is passed successfully, has something changed?
128 bytes. This is 127 uchar-characters, or 63 ushort-characters.
How to implement such a thing in MQL:?
128 bytes. This is 127 uchar characters, or 63 ushort characters.
This is actually 160 bytes.
How to implement such a thing in MQL:?
Collection(CObject &refs[]) { size = ArraySize(refs); }
Dear developers, is it possible to change the UTM tags?
Or can you put the tags in order ?
utm_campaign=mt4terminal
utm_source=properties.indicator
utm_medium=indicatorName
utm_term=indicatorVersion
utm_content=Year
Now the current UTM tags are not informative...
Inherit CButtons from CWnd
That's the thing, the class tree has a common node CWnd (CObject is further away, generally at the root).
CButton -> CWndObj -> CWnd -> CObject.
If you change parameter in method to CObject, you get 2 times more errors:
A similar class hierarchy works for the non-array case. Here is the compiled code:
The question is how to make it work for an array as well?
I know a template helps, but I just want to avoid it.
IMHO, it should work without templates by right of inheritance.
I checked it as in C++.
It works. But MQL does not digest it both with and without the index.