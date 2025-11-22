Errors, bugs, questions - page 2037
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Try to explicitly draft a trend and check "Ctrl" + "B". On Windows 10 x64, at least, it works.
Yes, maybe keyboard layout (en, ru, ... ) is somehow affected.
Tried everything except restarting terminal. Win7x64.
Tried everything except restarting the terminal. Win7x64.
Close all graphs, open one new one and overlay an object on it ...
Tried everything except restarting the terminal. Win7x64.
No background program monitoring CTRL+B pressing?
I've been wondering for a long time if posting bugs in this thread is of any use. Do you keep any statistics on your past bugs, have they been fixed? Lack of any feedback from developers makes me think they don't really care. Or do you duplicate to the service-desk too?
In SerisDesk I send a link to a forum post. It's more convenient for me, because on forum it's possible to edit afterwards, and it's not always possible to insert the right code from the 1st time. Fixed in many cases, it is another matter that updates with fixes for minor bugs come out just 2-3 days, and here's a critical error (does not work what has worked for years and it can not work around other than through updates) - modules are still inoperable.
No background program monitoring the CTRL+B press?
No, a clean terminal.
Close all graphs, open one new one and overlay an object on it ...
Did it, still doesn't work.
Reloaded - it worked. But a new bug appeared.
I opened ME and the terminal. I close the terminal and in ME press F4. Terminal opens and ME hangs up - "Not responding". Reproduces 100% of the time.
Tried to close both ME and terminal completely. Always plays anyway.
Compilation error
Although the call syntax is different
Error during compilation
While the calling syntax is different
There are a lot of bugs with the templates. SD promised to look into this issue when they release a stable build. Many months have passed since then...
Please help!
If you rename any EXE file to terminal.exe, the following message appears when trying to run it
As soon as I rename it, it starts. Rebooting Win7x64 does not help.
ZS Resolved - youtube is full of videos on the problem.
Error during execution
While compiling - without errors
Result: random number
If you fix it, it makes sense to have a radical solution (allow spaces and TAB at once) - to make the following form work:
If correcting - it makes sense to do a radical solution (allow spaces and TAB at once) - to make the next form work:
Sometimes there is not enough of this