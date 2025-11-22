Errors, bugs, questions - page 2005
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In terms of memory capacity, and its stupidity. My grandfather still praises the 03 Zhiguli, but he's never driven a rotten Opel in his life, and he has nothing to compare it to to give up his personal opinion.
Hiya!
Is there a 64 bit MT4?
64 bit only installed MT5.
The /64 key does not put 64 bit when installer installs.
Thank you!
I couldn't even find an installer for MT4 on the Metakvot website.Only MT5 is installed.
Hi there!
Is there a 64 bit MT4 ???
64 bit only installed mt5.
The /64 key does not put 64 bit when installed by installer.
Thank you!
I couldn't even find an installer for MT4 on the Metakvot website.Only MT5 is installed.
For MT4 only 32 bit.
For MT4 only 32 bits.
Is it possible to turn off the sound in the web terminal when communication is lost and reappears, and in general to turn off sound notifications?
Thank you.
Is it possible to turn off the sound in the web terminal when communication is lost and reappears, and to turn off sound notifications in general?
Thank you.
In the settings, you can select which sounds to play "Service - Settings - Events".Oops, I don't know about the web terminal.
Why, in some cases, the Vertical Line cannot be moved manually to the desired position on the precise timeline - it moves away
Proceed as follows:
This moves the line to another date as shown. With other objects - the magnetization happens to some invisible and incomprehensible points - manually I could not make the necessary constructions at all
How to prevent the styler from creating such a construction:
This kind of construction with a description is convenient for me to describe a function.
However, I'm used to skipping lines and making logical breaks, for example here I don't need to put anything instead of a construct for comment:
And this construct is shoved, as I understand it, if there is a line skip and parentheses Operator/Function(...) - here I would like to disable this nonsense.
Everything is learned by comparison. After a 64 bit system, a 32 bit system is just rubbish to work with.
Whoever wants it, looks for an opportunity, whoever doesn't want it, looks for a reason.
Everyone here is focused on coding, not trading. And in the end not a single decent solution.
In the settings, you can select which sounds to play "Service - Settings - Events".Oops, don't know about the web terminal.
Thanks,)
Compilation error
and then there's
Compilation error
and here.
Why should both compile?
I still do not understand how MQL considers template-types. It sees a type as a pointer to a class or as the class itself.