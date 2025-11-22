Errors, bugs, questions - page 2005

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

In terms of memory capacity, and its stupidity. My grandfather still praises the 03 Zhiguli, but he's never driven a rotten Opel in his life, and he has nothing to compare it to to give up his personal opinion.

Hiya!

Is there a 64 bit MT4?

64 bit only installed MT5.

The /64 key does not put 64 bit when installer installs.

Thank you!

I couldn't even find an installer for MT4 on the Metakvot website.Only MT5 is installed.

 
tuma_news:

Hi there!

Is there a 64 bit MT4 ???

64 bit only installed mt5.

The /64 key does not put 64 bit when installed by installer.

Thank you!

I couldn't even find an installer for MT4 on the Metakvot website.Only MT5 is installed.


For MT4 only 32 bit.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

For MT4 only 32 bits.

Is it possible to turn off the sound in the web terminal when communication is lost and reappears, and in general to turn off sound notifications?

Thank you.

 
tuma_news:

Is it possible to turn off the sound in the web terminal when communication is lost and reappears, and to turn off sound notifications in general?

Thank you.


In the settings, you can select which sounds to play "Service - Settings - Events".

Oops, I don't know about the web terminal.
 

Why, in some cases, the Vertical Line cannot be moved manually to the desired position on the precise timeline - it moves away

Proceed as follows:

  1. Set up a regular timeframe
  2. Create a EURGBP chart window, M15
  3. Set Precise time scale
  4. Increase scale
  5. Create a vertical line somewhere on the right
  6. Move it to the left using the mouse to 2017.09.15 15:45

This moves the line to another date as shown. With other objects - the magnetization happens to some invisible and incomprehensible points - manually I could not make the necessary constructions at all

Настройки платформы - Начало работы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Настройки платформы - Начало работы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Торговая платформа обладает множеством настроек, что позволяет организовать работу в ней так, как это удобно именно вам. Выполните команду...
 

How to prevent the styler from creating such a construction:

      //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      //|                                                                  |
      //+------------------------------------------------------------------+

This kind of construction with a description is convenient for me to describe a function.

However, I'm used to skipping lines and making logical breaks, for example here I don't need to put anything instead of a construct for comment:

      if(Variant_Contra==6)
        {
         double TP_Lot;
         int SL_Prognoz_Point=1000; //Убыток через Х пунктов
         double TP_Prognoz=0;       //Прогнозируемый тейк профит
         double V_Bezubitok=0;      //Объем позиции для безубытка
         double V_Open=0;           //Текущий объем позиции A
         double V_OpenC=0;          //Текущий объем позиции C
         double strLotA=0;          //Средняя цена позиций A
         double strLotC=0;          //Средняя цена позиций C
         int Open_one=0;            //Бар, на котором был открыт первый ордер
         double MinPrice=0;         //Минимальная цена с начала открытия первого ордера
         double MaxPrice=0;         //Максимальная цена с начала открытия первого ордера
         double V_Close=0;          //Объем позиции, который нужно закрыть что б получился безубыток при закрытии по SL
         lotCalc=0;                 //Обнуляем расчетный объем
         StopLoss=0;                //Обнуляем стоп лосс 
         //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
         //|                                                                  |
         //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
         if(CountMarketOrder_OB>StartContra)
           {

And this construct is shoved, as I understand it, if there is a line skip and parentheses Operator/Function(...) - here I would like to disable this nonsense.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Everything is learned by comparison. After a 64 bit system, a 32 bit system is just rubbish to work with.

Whoever wants it, looks for an opportunity, whoever doesn't want it, looks for a reason.

Everyone here is focused on coding, not trading. And in the end not a single decent solution.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

In the settings, you can select which sounds to play "Service - Settings - Events".

Oops, don't know about the web terminal.

Thanks,)

 

Compilation error

template<typename T>
void f( T, const T ) {}
class A {};
void OnStart()
{
        const A *a;
        f( a, a ); //error: 'a' - cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
}

and then there's

template<typename T>
void f( T const ) {}
class A {};
void OnStart()
{
        A *a;
        f( a ); //error: 'f' - cannot to apply function template
}
 
A100:

Compilation error

and here.

Why should both compile?

I still do not understand how MQL considers template-types. It sees a type as a pointer to a class or as the class itself.

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