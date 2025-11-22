Errors, bugs, questions - page 2004
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So is it possible to turn off the ability to update the thermals without my consent? Why do I need another situation where I have to rewrite part of the EA after the release of some build?
One minor flaw of the developers is that they give the option to connect older builds of the terminal to the server. They should give 2-3 builds back, and no more. It turns out 1010 is still working, it should have been disabled long ago, now there was a question on it recently in a nearby thread. They keep an old thing, and then wonder why it works with flaws.
Many people remember how some EAs stopped working after the next update.
I have not had any "drops" in any build, there was a bug in 980 with graphics and charts overrun, but it was quickly fixed, and the quality of trading was not affected
One minor flaw of the developers is that they give the option to connect older builds of the terminal to the server. They should give 2-3 builds back, and no more. It turns out 1010 is still working, it should have been disabled long ago, now there was a question on it recently in a nearby thread. They keep the old stuff, and then wonder why it works with glitches.
Everything is a comparison. After the 64-bit system, 32 bits are just rubbish for work.
Whoever wants wants looks for an opportunity, whoever does not want - for a reason.
Everything is learned by comparison. After a 64-bit system, a 32-bit system is just rubbish to work with.
Whoever wants it, looks for an opportunity, whoever doesn't want it, looks for a reason.
What's wrong with the 32?
In terms of memory capacity, and its stupidity. My grandfather still praises the 03 Zhiguli, but he's never driven a rotten Opel in his life, and he has nothing to compare it to to give up his personal opinion.
Error in execution
Different result - should be the same
Error in executionand it should be: 00125.120000
Compilation error
Why at minimum scale: Instead of displaying a near-vertical Trendline ray , a horizontal line is displayed at the bottom
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