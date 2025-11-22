Errors, bugs, questions - page 2007
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What's the point? ServiceDesk is able to figure it out on its own
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
A100, 2017.09.18 03:10
Generally I use templates rarely - haven't gone into details - can only explain on an intuitive level
fxsaber:
Gentlemen! Your explanation at the scientific level that you allegedly need an explicit indication is refuted by the fact that C++ compiles without errors and warnings
You read what you want to read. No explicit instruction is required, just that the compiler in the current build is unable to understand it and it's a bug, as you correctly point out. There is no blunt desire to defend or mock anyone in this conversation. The code and comments are exactly what it says and there is nothing between the lines.
An odd Sharpe coefficient of "-nan(ind)".
And, the "result" column should not be positive - can't it be implemented!?
Here maybe you could indicate how long the wait is, at least how much of their what data is being transmitted.
In a single test, if you stop the EA in the middle of a test, the stop button remains stop and all other buttons are not clickable.
You have to wait for the test to finish, which takes time
In single test - if in the middle of the test you stop the EA, the stop button remains stop and all other buttons are not clickable
Which OS? Bit rate? What platform? Build number?
windows 8, 64, mt5, 1643 build