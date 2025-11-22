Errors, bugs, questions - page 2007

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A100:

What's the point? ServiceDesk is able to figure it out on its own

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

A100, 2017.09.18 03:10

Generally I use templates rarely - haven't gone into details - can only explain on an intuitive level

 

fxsaber:

Gentlemen! Your explanation at the scientific level that you supposedly need an explicit indication is refuted by the fact that C++ compiles without errors and warnings
 
A100:
Gentlemen! Your explanation at the scientific level that you allegedly need an explicit indication is refuted by the fact that C++ compiles without errors and warnings

You read what you want to read. No explicit instruction is required, just that the compiler in the current build is unable to understand it and it's a bug, as you correctly point out. There is no blunt desire to defend or mock anyone in this conversation. The code and comments are exactly what it says and there is nothing between the lines.

 

An odd Sharpe coefficient of "-nan(ind)".


And, the "result" column should not be positive - can't it be implemented!?
 

Here maybe you could indicate how long the wait is, at least how much of their what data is being transmitted.

2017.09.19 01:57:49.642 SVA_04  Eu Splice: ticks synchronization [16212 Kb]
2017.09.19 02:02:25.781 SVA_04  Eu Splice: ticks synchronization [15193 Kb]
2017.09.19 02:06:42.141 SVA_04  Eu Splice: ticks synchronization [16521 Kb]
2017.09.19 02:11:17.250 SVA_04  Eu Splice: ticks synchronization [17149 Kb]
2017.09.19 02:16:05.095 SVA_04  Eu Splice: ticks synchronization [18372 Kb]
2017.09.19 02:21:06.544 SVA_04  Eu Splice: ticks synchronization [21776 Kb]

And anyway, it's a pity that I have to hand over the futures glues to the agent... why can't he download them from a common database, even if brokers glue them differently, there aren't that many brokers...
 

In a single test, if you stop the EA in the middle of a test, the stop button remains stop and all other buttons are not clickable.

You have to wait for the test to finish, which takes time

 
Anton Ohmat:
In single test - if in the middle of the test you stop the EA, the stop button remains stop and all other buttons are not clickable
What is the OS? Bit rate? What platform? What is the build number?
 
Alexander:
Which OS? Bit rate? What platform? Build number?
windows 8, 64, mt5, 1643 build
 
I will ask again - please make the "Optimisation" value change to "Disabled" in MT5, after the end of the test - as it is implemented in MT4
 
Anton Ohmat:
windows 8, 64, mt5, 1643 build
Is it playing on all EAs? What's in the logs?
1...200020012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014...3193
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