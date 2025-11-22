Errors, bugs, questions - page 938
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Load all of the necessary history for the indicator or use a script for this. And only then start the indicator itself.
As I see it, a variant without normal ticks would be more correct as follows:
They say the history will automatically load itself. Before placing the product in the market, try the indicator on some exotic trading instrument for which you have never done anything with a huge period and see what happens. If you get any problems then write to support-desk.
Well, I kind of know what I'm asking.
My situation is this - the indicator can be run from m1 to H8, but
a) m1 data is always used;
b) depending on input parameters, one or several additional periods m2...h8 may or may not be used.
So, in the output I put the indicator to the chart, immediately when I try to get data from a period different from the chart's period I get an error/greeting that the data is being prepared.
But the next tick will come only on Monday.
So, there is no way to do it without a timer.
As it seems to me, the variant without normal ticks would be more correct:
+++ (only to be called for all periods generated)
Of course, everything ordered by the waiter in OnInit() should be prepared and served in OnCalculate().
This is a partial solution.
Full solution is without "ordering" in OnInit(), but based on automatic "notification" of threads which generated the download/story building.
Although, as another crutch, OnInit() will do.
How to remove actions (news checkboxes) ? urgently please
Select "Delete all events" from the calendar context menu
Select "Delete all events" from the calendar context menu
This is a partial solution.
Complete is without "ordering" in OnInit(), but based on automatic "notification" of threads that spawned the upload/story building.