Errors, bugs, questions - page 938

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Another question, in my multicurrency indicator I copy the prices of several symbols each new bar, do I need to checkthe symbol/perioddata synchronisation sign before copying on each new bar?
 
Rosh:
Load all of the necessary history for the indicator or use a script for this. And only then start the indicator itself.

As I see it, a variant without normal ticks would be more correct as follows:

  1. Start the indicator.
  2. History starts to be loaded. The user on the chart sees that the history is being loaded. It would be better if it would be a progress bar or %. Or another visible sign from above.
  3. After 100% synchronization, the OnCalculate event is received with prev_calculated=0 and the latest prices.
  4. Indicator is successfully calculated
 
paladin800:
They say the history will automatically load itself. Before placing the product in the market, try the indicator on some exotic trading instrument for which you have never done anything with a huge period and see what happens. If you get any problems then write to support-desk.

Well, I kind of know what I'm asking.

My situation is this - the indicator can be run from m1 to H8, but

a) m1 data is always used;

b) depending on input parameters, one or several additional periods m2...h8 may or may not be used.

So, in the output I put the indicator to the chart, immediately when I try to get data from a period different from the chart's period I get an error/greeting that the data is being prepared.

But the next tick will come only on Monday.

So, there is no way to do it without a timer.

Lizar:

As it seems to me, the variant without normal ticks would be more correct:

  1. We start the indicator.
  2. The history starts to be loaded. The user sees that the history is being loaded. It would be better if it would be a progress bar or %. Or another visible sign from above.
  3. After 100% synchronization, the OnCalculate event is received with prev_calculated=0 and the latest prices.
  4. The indicator is successfully calculated
+++ (only needs to trigger for all periods generated)
 
notused:

+++ (only to be called for all periods generated)

Of course, whatever is ordered in OnInit() from the waiter must be prepared and served in OnCalculate().
 
Lizar:
Of course, everything ordered by the waiter in OnInit() should be prepared and served in OnCalculate().

This is a partial solution.

Full solution is without "ordering" in OnInit(), but based on automatic "notification" of threads which generated the download/story building.

Although, as another crutch, OnInit() will do.

 

How to remove actions (news checkboxes) ? urgently please

actions

 

Select "Delete all events" from the calendar context menu

 
alexl:

Select "Delete all events" from the calendar context menu

Thanks, encountered this twice, they didn't appear for a long time, how to turn them off, today they all appeared at once, maybe because of the update?
 
notused:

This is a partial solution.

Complete is without "ordering" in OnInit(), but based on automatic "notification" of threads that spawned the upload/story building.

Explain, I seem to be missing something. Who is this automatic "notifier"? And who will spawn the upload/story-building if no one else knows what story I need but me?
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