Errors, bugs, questions - page 2528
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Is this behaviour correct ?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class name
{
public:
int func()
{
static int t=0;
t++;
return t;
}
};
name A,B;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
Print("A "+A.func());
Print("B "+B.func());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/*
2019.08.10 20:39:57.533 MyTest (EURUSD_i,H1) A 1
2019.08.10 20:39:57.533 MyTest (EURUSD_i,H1) B 2
Expected
2019.08.10 20:39:57.533 MyTest (EURUSD_i,H1) A 1
2019.08.10 20:39:57.533 MyTest (EURUSD_i,H1) B 1
Since different instances of classes are declared
Is this behaviour correct ?
of course
So static variables are visible outside of their objects ?
So static variables are visible outside of their objects ?
And if it were your way, what would be the point of statics?
Hello,
Noticed a bug replicated on several brokers in MT5 2085.
1) If the rectangle has an end date in the future (e.g. 2020), it will disappear from the screen when zoomed out, when zoomed in down it will reappear.
2) If a chart has bars with dates from the future, (e.g. custom tick chart where bars start in October 2019), then it is impossible to draw on it, when I select a line and a rectangle and click on the chart and draw nothing happens. Then it turns out that the object has been drawn crooked.
Please figure out what's wrong and fix the error. I can make a video if needed. Thank you!
This code works fine when the Options tab is selected in the Tester. Then the highlighted comment in the code SendMessage returns 1.
But if you change the tab, the menu is called, but it doesn't select "Load" item - SendMessage returns 0. At the same time manually in the opened menu it is possible to select item without any problems.
Can you tell me where the problem is, that SendMessage returns zero?
Hi all!
I rented a VPS and stopped copying signals. When I unplug the VPS, everything works. Log gives out errors. What can it be related to?
2019.08.12 23:03:18.632 MQL5.community: authorization failed
Question about permissible characters in identifiers. Example
The result:
Received a variable identifier with a space.
If we rewrite the example like this:then we can formulate a contradiction: What is the difference between (1) and (2)?