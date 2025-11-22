Errors, bugs, questions - page 1757
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A100 needs its own branch for all the faults it finds. And for SD to review it periodically.
I should add: @Renat Fatkhullin described a way to involve the right people in solving problems. You should also use it.
Renat, did you get the message now?)
A100 may start a separate thread on its own compiler issues.
That would be very good.
The message has arrived.
After upgrading to build 1463, code in ME stops compiling and colouring is missing. Should I write to Service Desk?
Create either a ticket or a separate thread with all the details, please. But not here.
Everything compiles and is colored. We have thousands of tests run by the compiler before release.
Can't write anything in the PM. Tried via Chrome and FF.
ME and the colouring is gone.
[code keyword highlighting] I had this right after one of the recent updates. After a full reboot - it restored, do PrintScreen - then it will not be able to reproduce
What's the point of doing it, because it's only me who did it )))
Not only that. Just now got the same surprise. )
What's the sense of doing it, because it's only for me it happened )))) In skidesk sent a request, no reply so far. Did what not to spoil my nerves - manually deleted from Program Files all of the terminal directory and fill there the last release, everything restored. It helped, albeit clumsily, and I was able to finish my work. I had a feeling, that the editor didn't see the compiler any more )))
This is about highlighting (still old build 1455). You can see that const and new are not highlighted in the last line (.mqh file). Closed the file - opened it - everything restored
If you change the profile in MT4 and then back again, the CPU starts to load heavily when the market is closed - up to 5%, after 18-25%.
If I change profile in MT4 and then back, when market is closed CPU starts to load heavily - up to 5%, after 18-25%.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.11.04 16:11
It's time to close this thread - and make separate threads for each question.
Please do not write here any more - it is categorically ineffective.