Errors, bugs, questions - page 1754
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Clearly, only CopyTicks can be more or less trusted for real trading.
Life among defective bars existed before CopyTicks
.
You can see these parameters in the screenshot above - they match, of course.That way you don't have to go to all this trouble!
Life amongst defective bars existed before copyticks
I think you should not start panicking right away, but rather write a questioning letter to the broker's tech support...
There is no panic at all. On BCS-Real the ticks are going (copytics) quietly and the bars have not updated for a few dozen minutes.
"Fixed".
To the advisors on VPS a big hello!
There is no panic at all. On BCS-Real the ticks are going (copytics) quietly and the bars have not updated for a few dozen minutes.
"Fixed."
To the advisors on VPS a big hello!
tried with FileExists - but how do you know the licence .........
FileExists outside the sandbox will still return false, which is an unnecessary limitation in itself
Market folder in the sandbox
In the reference:
1. Set values for input parameter of integer type
boolParameterSetRange(
const stringname,// parameter's name (input variable )
boolenable,// allow optimization of the parameter
longvalue,// parameter value
longstart,// initial value
longstep,//changing step
long stop//end value
);
2. Setting values for an input parameter of the real type
ParameterSetRange(
const stringname,// parameter name (input variable )
doubleenable,// allow optimization of the parameter
doublevalue,// parameter value
doublestart,// initial value
doublestep,// step change
double stop//end value
);
Compilation error
{
while ( true ) {
i += ::MathRand();
if ( i > 4096 )
return i;
i++;
}
}//error: ')' - not all control paths return a value
That examplehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1674#comment_2763828 was corrected, but not completely.
MathRand() is added to make sense of the example. In the original version another function (and not one) + else + continue + switch with its break .