Errors, bugs, questions - page 1754

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fxsaber:

Clearly, only CopyTicks can be more or less trusted for real trading.

Life among defective bars existed before CopyTicks

.

[Deleted]  
fxsaber:

You can see these parameters in the screenshot above - they match, of course.

That way you don't have to go to all this trouble!
I don't think you should start panicking straight away, but rather write a questioning letter to the broker's technical support team...
 
Alexander Puzanov:

Life amongst defective bars existed before copyticks

The Expert Advisor receives data from the bars and does not know if it is faulty or not. Therefore, it can make a big mistake. With CopyTicks, the probability of missteps is much less.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
I think you should not start panicking right away, but rather write a questioning letter to the broker's tech support...

There is no panic at all. On BCS-Real the ticks are going (copytics) quietly and the bars have not updated for a few dozen minutes.

"Fixed".

To the advisors on VPS a big hello!

[Deleted]  
fxsaber:

There is no panic at all. On BCS-Real the ticks are going (copytics) quietly and the bars have not updated for a few dozen minutes.

"Fixed."

To the advisors on VPS a big hello!

Yes, interesting picture. When the time coordinates go to 18.00 instead of 17.30/31...
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

tried with FileExists - but how do you know the licence .........

FileExists outside the sandbox will return false anyway, which is an unnecessary limitation in itself
 
A100:
FileExists outside the sandbox will still return false, which is an unnecessary limitation in itself
Market folder in sandbox
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Market folder in the sandbox
I couldn't find such a folder, but then it's doubly strange that ::FileExists has access to it and other folders with .ex5 don't. It is not clear why such access is more dangerous
 

In the reference:

1. Set values for input parameter of integer type

boolParameterSetRange(
const stringname,// parameter's name (input variable )
boolenable,// allow optimization of the parameter
longvalue,// parameter value
longstart,// initial value
longstep,//changing step
long stop//end value
);

2. Setting values for an input parameter of the real type

ParameterSetRange(
const stringname,// parameter name (input variable )
doubleenable,// allow optimization of the parameter
doublevalue,// parameter value
doublestart,// initial value
doublestep,// step change
double stop//end value
);

should probably be a bool?
 

Compilation error

int f( int i )
{
        while ( true ) {
                i += ::MathRand();
                if ( i > 4096 )
                        return i;
                i++;
        }
}//error: ')' - not all control paths return a value

That examplehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1674#comment_2763828 was corrected, but not completely.

MathRand() is added to make sense of the example. In the original version another function (and not one) + else + continue + switch with its break .

Ошибки, баги, вопросы
Ошибки, баги, вопросы
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