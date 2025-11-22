Errors, bugs, questions - page 1680
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In the logbook.BCS-MetaTrader5, real, 1415. Happened when switching from a demo account to a real account. No Expert Advisors or indicators were run. The window of the Dummy was open.
In the magazine.BCS-MetaTrader5, real, 1415. It happened when I switched from demo to real account. No Expert Advisors or indicators were running. The window of the Cauldron was open.
I wrote about this bug
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/95131
What are those asterisks under the subject title? And the number of reviews.
In debug mode, how do I know where the function I'm currently in was called from?
Roughly speaking, I would like to have access to a nested function/method call tree. Is this possible?
In debug mode, how do I find out where the function I'm currently in was called from?
In "Step-by-step" mode, view the "Debugging" tab one at a time:
In "Step-by-step" mode, view the "Debugging" tab one at a time:
Thanks. I can't understand why in the beginning the indicator calls OnCalculate twice. I'd like to find out what event this response is for. No events are visible on the debugging, unfortunately.
Sometimes it happens twice, sometimes once, maybe even three times: you put this code in Oncalculate() -
it will be clear when history is swapped (when history is swapped prev_calculated==0).
Sometimes it happens twice, sometimes once, maybe even three times: you put this code in Oncalculate() -
it will be clear when history swap happens (when history swap prev_calculated==0).
Nah, I'm running it on RTS now, when kotirs are standing. Figured out that it's called once, and the debugger lies, showing as if it's two. Code to play (run on a character where no ticks are going on)
After pressing F5 it will hit a breakpoint. And after a second press on F5 - similarly. This shouldn't be the case though - as a confirmation, you can shorten the line that's in the code and try with it.
Nah, I'm running it on RTS now, when the kotirs are standing. Figured out that it's called once, and the debugger is lying, showing it as if it's two. Code to play (run on a character where no ticks are going on)
After pressing F5 it will hit a breakpoint. And after a second press on F5 - similarly. This shouldn't be the case though - as a confirmation, you can scrap the line that's in the code and try with it.