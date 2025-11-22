Errors, bugs, questions - page 1686

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Shustriy_:
Can't access the web terminal, no server selection
Do you have any added accounts in your profile -> Trading accounts? If not, you need to add them first.
 

I agree,

even the most basic

you copy five or eight lines of logs

and the text doesn't get pasted. - It says there is a limit.

And especially cool - when you type text - you write a lot, and then you press send - and it is "stupidly" erased and all. lost, it's gone.....

Maybe it was a temporary bug? today it just warns you that it's over 1000 characters.

Today such a bug was not confirmed all is ok.

 
Well, it seems to be a false alarm with this 1000 character limit. The servicedesk branch promised to fix it.
 

Works are published in the kodobase, but are not visible in the terminal (Library). The latest one I have is for September 13. The terminal (MT4 1010, MT5 1415) has not been overloaded.

A lot of the same solutions for both platforms started to appear in kodobase. Is it possible to make an automatic link to jump from MT4 variant to MT5 variant and vice versa?

This is from the section

It is not clear which platform it refers to. Add in the automatic titles of topics distinctive features.

 
How do I get this design to compile?
template <typename T>
class CLASS
{
  static CLASS<T>* Pointer;
};

template <typename T>
CLASS<T>* CLASS<T>::Pointer = NULL;

void OnStart()
{
  CLASS<int> Class;
}
 

What is the rightmost icon in Service Desk?

 
fxsaber:
How do I get this construction to compile?
template <typename T>
class CLASS
{
  static CLASS<T>* Pointer;
};

template <typename T>
CLASS<T>* CLASS::Pointer = NULL;

void OnStart()
{
  CLASS<int> Class;
}
I have this one compiled.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
I've got this one compiled.
Thank you!
 
There is a classic construction for classes
template <typename T>
class CLASS
{
private:
  int Pos;

public:
  T Data[];
  
  CLASS( const int Size )
  {
    ::ArrayResize(this.Data, Size);
  }
  
  CLASS* operator []( const int iPos )
  {
    this.Pos = iPos;
    
    return(&this);
  }
  
  template <typename T1>  
  void operator =( const T1 Value )
  {
    this.Data[this.Pos] = Value;
  }
  
  template <typename T1>   
  void operator =( const T1 &Value )
  {
    this.Data[this.Pos] = Value;
  }  
};

void OnStart()
{
  CLASS<int> Array1(5);
  CLASS<MqlTick> Array2(5);

  Array1[2] = 1;

  MqlTick Tick = {0};
  Array2[2] = Tick;
}
Is anything like this possible for structures?
 
fxsaber:
There is a classic design for classes
Is anything like this possible for structures?
Braked - you can't, of course.
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