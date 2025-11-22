Errors, bugs, questions - page 1686
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Can't access the web terminal, no server selection
I agree,
even the most basic
you copy five or eight lines of logs
and the text doesn't get pasted. - It says there is a limit.
And especially cool - when you type text - you write a lot, and then you press send - and it is "stupidly" erased and all. lost, it's gone.....
Maybe it was a temporary bug? today it just warns you that it's over 1000 characters.
Today such a bug was not confirmed all is ok.
Works are published in the kodobase, but are not visible in the terminal (Library). The latest one I have is for September 13. The terminal (MT4 1010, MT5 1415) has not been overloaded.
A lot of the same solutions for both platforms started to appear in kodobase. Is it possible to make an automatic link to jump from MT4 variant to MT5 variant and vice versa?
This is from the section
It is not clear which platform it refers to. Add in the automatic titles of topics distinctive features.
What is the rightmost icon in Service Desk?
How do I get this construction to compile?
I've got this one compiled.