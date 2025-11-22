Errors, bugs, questions - page 1673
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are we talking about the same thing?
Not about the hat. Have a look at the content below.
Listed below are the topics I have created.
build 1405. Execution error: invalid function pointer call in 'Script1.mq5' (*).
here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1687#comment_2792721 is described as having moved to another part of the programme
I used to have this. Now it's also created by those who are in Friends. Actually, it's not a problem. It's a silly thing to say.
Well, turn off "Show in the news" and that's that. I've got everyone turned off. The nice thing about this process is that those with "Show in the news" turned on will be the first. So you don't have to scroll through your entire list of friends.
These "news" messages are imposed by someone and you have to open them. What to do? Where and what to turn off?
Tuta.
Tuta.
Thank you, it's sad, what, everyone has to go in, in bulk can't they be turned off? Before your post, I deleted these active "friends" altogether.
Well, if you didn't turn it off right away... And the first one will be the one who doesn't have this checkbox turned off. So it won't be such a hassle, you always turn off the first one and they'll switch themselves. So to speak, they line up on their own.