Errors, bugs, questions - page 1672
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Where was it going? I didn't notice the change, but I get to the newsfeed in my profile too.
Where was it going? I didn't notice the change, but I get to the newsfeed in the profile too.
So the last five-minute bar of Friday does not belong to the day bar of the same Friday?
You are asking for the number of bars on the daily timeframe. What do five-minute bars have to do with it?
Read again the excerpt I cited. Or you can read the source I quoted.
After clicking on your profile, you MUST get tohttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Ваш nick/news. There is no change. Standard behaviour.
After clicking always (as late as in the morning) I got to the one in bold (no news).
This is a standard redirection. It's not an error.
I certainly didn't have one of those. Because it was this afternoon when I clicked on it that I saw the feed in colourful other people's posts. Before, it was all dull and faded, just the way I like it.
I certainly didn't have one of those. Because it was this afternoon when I clicked on it that I saw the feed in colourful other people's posts. Before, it was all dull and faded, just the way I like it.
You're asking for the number of bars on a daily timeframe. What do five-minute bars have to do with it?
Again read the excerpt I cited. Or you can read the source I quoted.
Alexey, I understood everything from your message, but I still have this question... If the last 5 minutes of Friday are present in the daily TF, why is this daily bar not taken into account???
Of course, thanks for poking my nose in the place where not everything is read as a rule, but, from my point of view, it is not logical. The bar is there, the ticks on this bar are there... and it doesn't need to be counted.
Well, thanks a lot for that. Knowing this subtlety, you can already use it, although with great caution.
Another small detail, if the time of Friday 23:55 transferred to the time of the beginning of day, ie, 00:00, what do you expect?
I definitely didn't have one. Because it was this afternoon when I clicked on it that I saw the feed in colourful other people's posts. Before, it was all dull and faded, just the way I like it.
Are we sure we're talking about the same thing?