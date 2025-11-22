Errors, bugs, questions - page 1631
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mt5, 1375, it happened after the upgrade. vinhp32
Updates on what and on what? Please, if you are pointing out a possible glitch - don't save your ink and state the circumstances in as much detail as possible.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Errors, bugs, questions
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.08.07 14:11
Error in execution
Sequence of operations:
1. Run the Test.ex5 expert, which displays the same type of text on the chart line by line until an error occurs
2. On the same chart run the simplified script demonstrating the error
We get the result
2016.08.08 02:21:25.979 Test (EURUSD,M15) 120-136
... and should be "OK"
Error in execution
Sequence of operations:
1. Run the Test.ex5 expert, which displays the same type of text on the chart line by line until an error occurs
2. On the same chart run the simplified script demonstrating the error
We get the result
2016.08.08 02:21:25.979 Test (EURUSD,M15) 120-136
... and should be "OK"
I don't see any error, between ChartGetString calls, the chart comment has been changed, that's why there is a 16 character difference between the lines, just for the size of the line added to the chart comment.
Expert is unloaded (i.e. can no longer affect the graph). Load the test script (10 lines). Question: which of given lines changes chart comment?
There is no code between calls of ::ChartGetString()
What's wrong with the mobile version of the forum?
When I press "Reply", a quote appears with crocodiles of htlm code. And you can't get the cursor out of it.
Android 2.3.4
Expert is unloaded (i.e. can no longer affect the graph). Load the test script (10 lines). Question: which of given lines changes chart comment?
There is no code between calls of ::ChartGetString()
By actions (for a chart, operations are synchronous/sequential, Expert Advisor and script work in their threads):
The Test.ex5 expert cannot call anything (point 2), since by the time the script runs, it has already been unloaded beforehand,
i.e. step 3 is obviously before step 1
Below is the result of the Test.ex5 script
2016.08.08 02:21:25.979 Test (EURUSD,M15) 120-136
...and should be "OK".
The Test.ex5 expert cannot call anything (point 2), because by the time the script runs, it is already unloaded beforehand,
i.e. step 3 is obviously before step 1
Below is the result of the Test.ex5 script
2016.08.08 02:21:25.979 Test (EURUSD,M15) 120-136
...and should be "OK".
ExpertRemove does not remove the Expert Advisor from the chart instantly, but only upon completion of OnTick. And it is not analogous to the exit() function
The quote in the log illustrates only the fact of calling the ExpertRemove() function. The fact of removing the Expert Advisor will be reflected in the client terminal log as "expert removed".
Show source code of the Expert Advisor
The quote in the log illustrates only the fact of calling the ExpertRemove() function. The Expert Advisor will be removed from the client terminal log as "expert removed".
Detailed sequence of actions:
As a result, a message of the following form will appear in the Experts tab: '2016.08.08.08 15:52:43.173 Scripts1 (EURUSD,M15) 120-136'
It should be:'2016.08.08 15:52:43.173 Scripts1 (EURUSD,M15) OK'
It should be:'2016.08.08 15:52:43.173 Scripts1 (EURUSD,M15) OK'
This can be easily seen by replacing the line (*) in Script1.mq5 with