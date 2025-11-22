Errors, bugs, questions - page 1616
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These are the wonders of visualization.
First, a tick is applied to history. Then the delay is applied according to the current state of the visualizer. Then calculation of indicators and start of OnTick
Fix
Why does an empty terminal (without charts and tester) suck up 5% of CPU?
Sometimes you need to print a tick, trade request or response, etc. Would it be possible to do it via string conversion?
Through conversion of structure to string? "Monsieur knows how to make things twisted" (ц)
Make an appropriate function once and then use it
The last build of MT5 is crooked and impossible to work. OS Windows XP SP3