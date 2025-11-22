Errors, bugs, questions - page 1614
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Historical data takes up quite a lot of space (this is not a complaint, it's a statement). I have to use several terminals and each of them collects gigabytes of history, and the history is duplicated in tester and terminal folders.
Can we put all the history files in one folder and specify the reference folder in the terminals? Won't we have problems with access to the history between different terminals?
I've tried it. Now I have several terminals and their testers access one single folder with the history. Except for terminal complaints like:
2016.07.19 16:39:02.276 Spreads config file open error [The process cannot access the file because it is being used by another process. (32)]
2016.07.19 16:39:02.276 Spreads config file open error [*****symbols\spreads-*********.dat][The process cannot access the file because it is being used by another process. (32)]
I don't see any problems with the operation. Yay!... Hundreds of gigabytes of disk space saved!
Service Desk has warned me that there is a risk in doing this with shared data access.
Tried it out. I now have several terminals and their testers accessing one single history folder. Except for terminal complaints like:
2016.07.19 16:39:02.276 Spreads config file open error [The process cannot access the file because it is being used by another process. (32)]
2016.07.19 16:39:02.276 Spreads config file open error [*****symbols\spreads-*********.dat][The process cannot access the file because it is being used by another process. (32)]
I don't see any problems with the operation. Yay!... Hundreds of gigabytes of disk space saved!
Service Desk has warned me that there is a risk in doing this with shared data access.
and how did you implement it?
I created a separate folder called Bases and transferred the history from one of the terminals to it. After that in all terminals and their testers instead of real folders with history I placed links like Junction to a common folder.
Particularly useful when using multiple terminals on one VPS, you can get real savings by choosing a smaller disk space.
In the community settings (Main menu - Tools - Settings - Community tab), erase your authorisation data.
Aren't there any trading panels? Or which group should they be placed in?
Aren't there any trading panels? Or which group do they belong to?