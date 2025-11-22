Errors, bugs, questions - page 2407
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The easiest way to do it is to close the order in portions and open it in portions. Especially, if the opening is done with pauses
Alas, the customers' logic is completely different, because he is a trader and I am a programmer, which means that I understand nothing about markets, while he is the all-important....!
SZZY: from experience - it is always faster to make illogical actions than to discuss with the customer why it has not been done according to the algorithm, as some customers say, I have not come to you for advice, but to have you do the job according to TOR )))).
I think it was long time ago, but if I am not mistaken, it was the first time I faced a problem with storing information in order comments when modifying an Expert Advisor.
Alas, the customers' logic is completely different, because he is a trader and I am a programmer, which means I understand nothing about markets, while he is the all-important....!
HZZ: From experience - it is always faster to make illogical actions than to discuss with the customer why it has not been done according to the algorithm, as some customers say, I have not come to you for advice, but to have you do the job according to TOR )))).
I think it was long time ago, but if I am not mistaken, it was the first time I ran into a problem with storing order comments when modifying an Expert Advisor.
If the customer is so smart, let it be his way :) In most cases, the customers are not able to express exactly what they want and it is enough for them to explain and suggest how to do it in the best way.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Changing comment in open orders
fxsaber, 2019.03.12 07:44
Once upon a time on MT4 I encountered a situation several times where orders with a null majic appeared on an account where only EAs with their own majics were trading. This was a very rare bug of the broker's third-party software (a tricky conjunction of partial executions). Therefore, we had to write the magic rule in the comment as [123] to be more reliable. And if the EA has seen an order with a null magic code, it has tried to take it from the comment as well.
This approach has allowed us to completely avoid the consequences of the megic nulling bug.
Almost on the topic under discussion
Well, the circle is closed: we use tickets as a means of identifying the order, but the tickets are changed when this order is partially closed --> we use the order comment --> but they can be changed by the server in cases... --> the magic numbers of the order --> but they can get lost on the server....
what is left of the order? open/close price/stop loss/stake profit? ;) - this "battle" is clearly won by MT5
Well, the circle is closed: we use tickets as a means of identifying the order, but the tickets are changed when this order is partially closed --> we use the order comment --> but they can be changed by the server in cases... --> the magic numbers of the order --> but they can get lost on the server....
what is left of the order? open/close price/stop loss/stake profit? ;) - this "battle" is clearly won by MT5
This is all solvable, of course, but the exact solution depends on initial requirements and peculiarities of the area of use (brokers and markets). Although Mt5 is of course beyond competition :)
Could you give me a link, can't remember at all, unfortunately.
I dug it up in our correspondence:
Of course it can, but there is a specific model: remembered tickets --> command for partial closing --> remembered new tickets again and then compared 2 arrays, all this on one tick
On the same tick it's possible that a new tick will not return. And there is no guarantee that there was not another closing or opening on the same tick.
Relying on the fact that the user trades a single EA is not an option.
I wrote above, but something surely efficient in this case can only be done with individual magicians - the logic of magician's formation should be thought out.
This variant also relies on correct use of the EA by a user (I have not mixed up magicians).
What problem do you see in comments? They are not being overwritten (if they are overwritten) immediately, but at the end of the day or at closing. And the EA should track this moment immediately, and save the new ticket to the main variable.
I can only imagine one difficulty - with brokers who don't put this comment at partial closing. Have you met such brokers?
I wonder how longTerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) (AutoTrade button) affects Expert Advisors being tested (MT4)?
In 1170 it affects, you can control trading in the tester directly with the button. I am shocked.
I wonder how long TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) (AutoTrade button) affects Expert Advisors being tested (MT4)?
In 1170 it affects, directly with the button you can control trading in the tester. I am shocked.
It seems that since the start of the new MQL4