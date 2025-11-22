Errors, bugs, questions - page 1620
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Unfortunately, not always. If you don't connect for a long time, the terminal gives out "Account disable" and then you have to log in manually. This happens e.g. at a foundation where the servers are usually switched off at night.
Hello all. I asked this question several pages ago, but I will try again. Is there any way to re-login my account when MT5 server connection is interrupted? Search on forums did not give anything.
Unfortunately, not always. If you don't connect for a long time, the terminal gives out "Account disable" and then you have to log in manually. This happens e.g. at a fund where the servers are usually switched off at night.
Unfortunately not always. If you do not connect for a long time, the terminal gives out "Account disable" and then you have to login manually. This happens e.g. at a foundation where the servers are usually switched off at night.
Here is the script that brings up the "File" menu - "Connect to trading account" - click on the "OK" button - so the terminal will connect to the last trading account that was authenticated:
If everything works, I will clean up the code and post it in KodoBase.
MQL4. The StringToCharArray() description says "Symbolically copies a string converted from unicode to ansi into a specified location of an array of uchar type". I have an impression that there is an error in the description. With this function, you can simply convert a character into a number corresponding to the code depending on the character encoding (the function has 5 parameters). I.e. there is no conversion "... from unicode to ansi..." here. Correct me if I'm wrong.
If I need to find code, for example, for € symbol for Ansi, then in place of 5th parameter I will write CP_ACP. If as UTF7, then CP_UTF7. If for Unicode, I use StringToShortArray() (see script).
A bug in the compiler.
If you remove the F2 function, however, it compiles normally.
Compiler error.