Errors, bugs, questions - page 1609
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You can't do it in a fiver.
Oops...
What to do :) They advised me to remove the check for fullness from EAs. But I still do not understand what this parameter is.
The test is performed. And if it turns out that one of the components has changed, a resend of that component to the tester agent is done.
The imported EX4 library is not found inthe common directory of all MetaTrader 4 client terminals (Common\MQL4\Libraries)
From MQL4 Reference. Section: Call of Imported Functions
Search for an imported EX4 library is performed in the following sequence:
1. ...
2....
3.MQL4\Libraries directory in common directory of all MetaTrader 4 client terminals (Common\MQL4\Libraries).
The imported EX4 library is not found inthe common directory of all MetaTrader 4 client terminals (Common\MQL4\Libraries)
From MQL4 Reference. Section: Call of Imported Functions
Search for an imported EX4 library is performed in the following sequence:
1. ...
2....
3.MQL4\Libraries directory in common directory of all MetaTrader 4 client terminals (Common\MQL4\Libraries).
have you tried it in MQL5? does it work there?
Doesn't work, but it's not necessary there because a fully qualified name works - you can specify 'your' shared folder to download library .ex5s for multiple terminals.
In MT4 it used to be possible to specify a fully qualified name as well, but as of late this does not work. Service Desk does not respond to request #1486288, no alternative for using the library .ex4 for several terminals has been provided.
The imported EX4 library is not found inthe common directory of all MetaTrader 4 client terminals (Common\MQL4\Libraries)
From MQL4 Reference. Section: Call of Imported Functions
Search for an imported EX4 library is performed in the following sequence:
1. ...
2....
3.MQL4\Libraries directory in common directory of all MetaTrader 4 client terminals (Common\MQL4\Libraries).
library ... is searched in the directory in which the Expert Advisor or indicator is located.
This is point 1. I am referring to point 3.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/runtime/imports
after the words: "The imported EX5 library shall be searched in the following sequence..."
Good day!
Question about the function CopyBuffer - by what number of bars is the indicator calculated, the pointer to which is passed to this function - by the number specified in this function, or by all available bars?
The question is related to the fact that after adding a large number of indicators of different periods (30 Bollinger indicators of different periods), data loading has become slow (up to several seconds), although only 100 bars are copied for each indicator.
I have compared data loading for different number of bars (10, 100, 1000) and I have not noticed any difference in time of loading.