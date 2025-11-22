Errors, bugs, questions - page 1585

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Инет и отдых - не совместимы.

What kind of wild places have no WiFi or 3G? )))

In general, disconnect from the internet and check for yourself (that's a recommendation in case the moderators don't answer you)

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Ilya Malev:

What are those wild places that have no WiFi or 3G? )))

The Alps. Buying Austrian, Slovenian, Italian etc SIM cards is not an option. Use the Internet via roaming - similar. You want to try to get away from civilization...

In general, disconnect from the Internet and check for yourself (this is a recommendation in case the moderators do not answer you)

I can't do it with proxy in 5 as it worked in 4. I can't pull the cord out of the computer yet.
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Anton Zverev:

Alps. Buying Austrian, Slovenian, Italian, etc. SIM cards is not an option. To use the Internet via roaming - similarly. I would like to get away from civilization and try things out.

I can't do it with a proxy in five like I did in four. I can't pull the cord out of the computer yet.

Internet roaming is not that expensive, the rates have changed. And if you want the cheapest one, it's Lebara: http://www.lebara.de/internet-pakete


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Ghenadie Tumco:

Internet roaming is not that expensive, the rates have changed. And if you want the cheapest one, it's Lebara: http://www.lebara.de/internet-pakete


Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.

But I wrote my IMHO.

Anton Zverev:

SZY Internet and relaxation are not compatible. MT5 and a rest is fine!

I can't have access to the Internet and have a good rest on my rest, because I'm addicted to different news sites and so on. In short, I am an igotholic, but I want to have a proper rest. I've got only MQL5 programming instead of books + some olympiads, so my brain does not get tired.

 
Anton Zverev:

... There's no way to pull the cord out of the computer yet.

What's there to know? You just have to switch it on in aeroplane mode:

Switching off the internet

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Karputov Vladimir:

What's there to know? You just have to switch on "on the plane" mode:

We're talking about the desktop version of Five. There's no airplane mode.
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I've never had a virtual machine (VM). Can you tell me if I create a VM, run five on it and logged in, then I can freeze the VM in this state, so that after a computer reboot, for example, go to the VM on my machine, and there all as if nothing has not rebooted? Then I can work with the tester five off-line fully.

If the content of the folder Bases\Alpari-Ltd-MT5\ticks is copied into the folder Bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\ticks while the tester is offline, will it pick up tick history from another source? The *.tkc do not contain source data, do they?

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Is a *.tkc editor in the ticks folder planned by the developers?
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Performance (asynchrony is taken into account) of CopyTicks (number of received ticks / receiving time) on MetaQuotes-Demo is many times better than on Alpari-Ltd-MT5 and Just2Trade-MT5. The ticks have been uploaded to the machine from all servers. And the difference is palpable.

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