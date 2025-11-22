Errors, bugs, questions - page 1585
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Инет и отдых - не совместимы.
What kind of wild places have no WiFi or 3G? )))
In general, disconnect from the internet and check for yourself (that's a recommendation in case the moderators don't answer you)
What are those wild places that have no WiFi or 3G? )))
The Alps. Buying Austrian, Slovenian, Italian etc SIM cards is not an option. Use the Internet via roaming - similar. You want to try to get away from civilization...
In general, disconnect from the Internet and check for yourself (this is a recommendation in case the moderators do not answer you)
Alps. Buying Austrian, Slovenian, Italian, etc. SIM cards is not an option. To use the Internet via roaming - similarly. I would like to get away from civilization and try things out.I can't do it with a proxy in five like I did in four. I can't pull the cord out of the computer yet.
Internet roaming is not that expensive, the rates have changed. And if you want the cheapest one, it's Lebara: http://www.lebara.de/internet-pakete
Internet roaming is not that expensive, the rates have changed. And if you want the cheapest one, it's Lebara: http://www.lebara.de/internet-pakete
Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.
But I wrote my IMHO.
SZY Internet and relaxation are not compatible. MT5 and a rest is fine!
I can't have access to the Internet and have a good rest on my rest, because I'm addicted to different news sites and so on. In short, I am an igotholic, but I want to have a proper rest. I've got only MQL5 programming instead of books + some olympiads, so my brain does not get tired.
... There's no way to pull the cord out of the computer yet.
What's there to know? You just have to switch it on in aeroplane mode:
What's there to know? You just have to switch on "on the plane" mode:
I've never had a virtual machine (VM). Can you tell me if I create a VM, run five on it and logged in, then I can freeze the VM in this state, so that after a computer reboot, for example, go to the VM on my machine, and there all as if nothing has not rebooted? Then I can work with the tester five off-line fully.
If the content of the folder Bases\Alpari-Ltd-MT5\ticks is copied into the folder Bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\ticks while the tester is offline, will it pick up tick history from another source? The *.tkc do not contain source data, do they?
Performance (asynchrony is taken into account) of CopyTicks (number of received ticks / receiving time) on MetaQuotes-Demo is many times better than on Alpari-Ltd-MT5 and Just2Trade-MT5. The ticks have been uploaded to the machine from all servers. And the difference is palpable.