Errors, bugs, questions - page 1557
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"OpenSellTime[%index must be entered here] = %time, PriceOpenSell[%index] = %price" - is this the pattern?
If so, it should be like this:
The values themselves should be listed next, separated by commas:
total:
... well ... Unless I missed something...
Not working - time is displayed in seconds, converted into date if replaced by
OpenSellTime[i]
to
TimeToString(OpenSellTime[i],TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)
, it returns zeros....
Not working - the time is displayed in seconds, but it needs to be converted to a date, if you change
OpenSellTime[i]
to
TimeToString(OpenSellTime[i],TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)
, it returns zeros....
TimeToString already converts to text. It either needs to be written in the ℅s template, or just added to the message as text.
As of yesterday, the entire cloud network has been updated and switched to new, more efficient protocols with tick history support.
Please advise:
1. If I put the latest version of MT5, will it work with the servers for version 1241? I mean.
2. If I write a code, for example using pointers to functions, and compile it with the new version of MT5, then this code will work with the 1241 version or it will need an execution environment of the version that supports this possibility?
1. Yes
2. No. Ex5 from the new build requires a new terminal. We've made a lot of changes to the compiler which has resulted in a loss of top-down compatibility. Bottom up compatibility is of course retained
On the new Bach website, the asterisks on posts in subscribed threads have disappeared.
On the new Bach website, the asterisks on posts in subscribed threads have disappeared.
It's been a long time since that joint.
Shaitanam on the website
1. Yes
2. No. Ex5 from the new build requires a new terminal. We've made a lot of changes to the compiler which has resulted in a loss of top-down compatibility. Bottom up compatibility is of course preserved.
Please clarify one more point:
If I understand correctly, theOnTradeTransaction() handler does not necessarily generate an OnTrade() call.
Good day!
Could you please advise how to connect MQL Cloud network test agents? In my strategy tester, on the "agents" tab, the list of cloud agents is empty.