Errors, bugs, questions - page 1557

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Artyom Trishkin:

"OpenSellTime[%index must be entered here] = %time, PriceOpenSell[%index] = %price" - is this the pattern?

If so, it should be like this:

The values themselves should be listed next, separated by commas:

total:

... well ... Unless I missed something...

Not working - time is displayed in seconds, converted into date if replaced by

OpenSellTime[i] 

to

TimeToString(OpenSellTime[i],TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)

, it returns zeros....

 
-Aleks-:

Not working - the time is displayed in seconds, but it needs to be converted to a date, if you change

OpenSellTime[i] 

to

TimeToString(OpenSellTime[i],TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)

, it returns zeros....

TimeToString already converts to text. It either needs to be written in a ℅s template, or just added to the message as text.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
TimeToString already converts to text. It either needs to be written in the ℅s template, or just added to the message as text.
Thanks - it worked! Lost sight of the fact that it's a string variable, and I was looking for which key to put for the date.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
As of yesterday, the entire cloud network has been updated and switched to new, more efficient protocols with tick history support.

In order to use this distributed computing network, you need to update your terminal by connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server.

Please advise:

1. If I put the latest version of MT5, will it work with the servers for version 1241? I mean.

2. If I write a code, for example using pointers to functions, and compile it with the new version of MT5, then this code will work with the 1241 version or it will need an execution environment of the version that supports this possibility?

 

1. Yes

2. No. Ex5 from the new build requires a new terminal. We've made a lot of changes to the compiler which has resulted in a loss of top-down compatibility. Bottom up compatibility is of course retained

 

On the new Bach website, the asterisks on posts in subscribed threads have disappeared.

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

On the new Bach website, the asterisks on posts in subscribed threads have disappeared.

It's been a long time coming.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
It's been a long time since that joint.

Shaitanam on the website


 
Renat Fatkhullin:

1. Yes

2. No. Ex5 from the new build requires a new terminal. We've made a lot of changes to the compiler which has resulted in a loss of top-down compatibility. Bottom up compatibility is of course preserved.

Please clarify one more point:

•В общем случае нет точного соотношения по количеству вызовов OnTrade и OnTradeTransaction. Один вызов OnTrade соответствует одному или нескольким вызовам OnTradeTransaction.
•OnTrade вызывается после соответствующих вызовов OnTradeTransaction.

If I understand correctly, theOnTradeTransaction() handler does not necessarily generate an OnTrade() call.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Good day!

Could you please advise how to connect MQL Cloud network test agents? In my strategy tester, on the "agents" tab, the list of cloud agents is empty.

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