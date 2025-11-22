Errors, bugs, questions - page 1558

New comment
 

Different margins in the terminal and in the tester.

Terminal: 

2016.04.17 18:11:34.253 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1301 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2016.04.17 18:11:34.253 Terminal        Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 13.12, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120 M  @ 2.50 GHz, RAM: 1466 / 3981 Mb, HDD: 29322 / 233310 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.04.17 18:11:34.253 Terminal        C:\Users\KVN\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\0 CFEFA8410765D70FC53545BFEFB44F4

tester:

2016.04.17 18:11:54.788 MetaTester 5 x64 build 1301 (15 Apr 2016)

Connection to the server

2016.04.17 18:11:35.326 Network '5162379': authorized on RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 through Europe #2 (ping: 79.91 ms)

When buying 0.01 lots in the terminal we have this margin:

Margin in the terminal when buying 0.01 lot

When buying 0.01 lots in the tester we have the following margin:

Margin in the tester when buying 0.01 lots

 
mao17:

Good day!

Could you please advise how to connect MQL Cloud network test agents? In my strategy tester, on the "agents" tab, the list of cloud agents is empty.

Please update the terminal to build 1301 by connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Different margins in the terminal and in the tester.


Thank you, we will check
 
Renat Fatkhullin wrote to you here earlier, but you didn't reply. Help me understand.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Thanks, will check

Thank you, ServiceDesk advised - I didn't notice in the tester settings when I set the leverage to 1:1

Don't forget the leverage in the tester!

(probably set 1:1 when I tested the exchange). Anyway, after setting the leverage 1:100 in the tester, everything stabilized.

 

MQL4: IntegerToString(), there third argument ushortfill_symbol=''// filler.

Code.

#property strict
void OnStart()
  {
   Print("1) IntegerToString(1000,9) = ",IntegerToString(1000,9));
   Print("2) IntegerToString(1000,9,5) = ",IntegerToString(1000,9,5));
   Print("3) IntegerToString(1000,9,65535) = ",IntegerToString(1000,9,65535));
   Print("4) IntegerToString(1000,9,-1) = ",IntegerToString(1000,9,-1)); // нет предупреждения МЕ4 хотя должно быть, т.к. -1
  }

Result.


It is not clear how the function converts the value of the 3rd argument from ushort to string. Maybe it would be better to make it a string type, so that the user can write the text placeholder he needs.

 
Karputov Vladimir:
Update the terminal to build 1301 by connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Thank you very much! It helped!
 
Why do positions that were closed at a regular stop or profit have a zero magic code? I do not send an order with a zero magic code.... Where is the logic ?
[Deleted]  
Alexey Kravchenko:
Why do positions that were closed at a regular stop or profit have a zero magic code? I do not send an order with a zero magic code.... Where is the logic?
Write to servicedesk, attach evidence, see what they say. If possible, write back on the forum.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Write to Service Desk, attach proofs, see what they say. If possible, you should write out on the forum.

I'll check in real time now. Maybe it's only in the tester. Anything's possible...

Same thing. When a stop or profit is triggered a new order appears which has zero magic. This is just the way MT5 works.

Where is the logic in this?

1...155115521553155415551556155715581559156015611562156315641565...3193
New comment