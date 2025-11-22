Errors, bugs, questions - page 1558
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Different margins in the terminal and in the tester.
Terminal:
tester:
Connection to the server
When buying 0.01 lots in the terminal we have this margin:
When buying 0.01 lots in the tester we have the following margin:
Good day!
Could you please advise how to connect MQL Cloud network test agents? In my strategy tester, on the "agents" tab, the list of cloud agents is empty.
Different margins in the terminal and in the tester.
Thanks, will check
Thank you, ServiceDesk advised - I didn't notice in the tester settings when I set the leverage to 1:1
(probably set 1:1 when I tested the exchange). Anyway, after setting the leverage 1:100 in the tester, everything stabilized.
MQL4: IntegerToString(), there third argument ushortfill_symbol=''// filler.
Code.
Result.
It is not clear how the function converts the value of the 3rd argument from ushort to string. Maybe it would be better to make it a string type, so that the user can write the text placeholder he needs.
Update the terminal to build 1301 by connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Why do positions that were closed at a regular stop or profit have a zero magic code? I do not send an order with a zero magic code.... Where is the logic?
Write to Service Desk, attach proofs, see what they say. If possible, you should write out on the forum.
I'll check in real time now. Maybe it's only in the tester. Anything's possible...
Same thing. When a stop or profit is triggered a new order appears which has zero magic. This is just the way MT5 works.
Where is the logic in this?