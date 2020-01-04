Paying for freelancing.
Please see the topic:Freezing of earnings for a week is being introduced in Market and Freelance.
This is to protect you from fake freelance jobs with ferrying funds. You can choose not to participate in the freelance service if you are not happy with the rules.
Yes I'm not satisfied with the terms and I refused the new assignment - I haven't worked through freelancing before, nor will I in the future.
Please see the topic:A one week earnings freeze is being introduced in Market and Freelance.
The original 7-day freeze made more sense to me. When the agreement was made, funds from the customer's account were frozen and the seven days counted from that point.
Then they changed it. The customer's funds are frozen, I do the work, maybe a week, maybe two, and another 7 days have to pass after the customer confirms payment. Is it not possible to check them from the moment of freezing?
Have I made any demands? There are terms of service that I do not argue with, but they do not suit me, so I do not work. Everything is very simple and clear.
That is why someone else cannot read.
You have normal work, and there have been cases of frigid work... It takes time to determine what's what with so much work in the service, that's what 7 days is.
That's how it was resolved.
You can only check them after accepting the work. What to check immediately after freezing? TK? even frigid people have it... But the TK + finished code, it's easier to check for fake...
But freezing it after work is over is something I don't understand either.
They freeze the money so you don't have to pay with cards.
By the way, features and convenience of freelance market really grew. New variants of work have been added, descriptions became more detailed:
Well, and bacchanalia with free scooping of orders and executors has been partially blocked. What people really don't like.
I never take freelance work, but it just so happened that an order came in. After going through a lot of unexpected stages with approvals, etc., I ended up with a 7-day freeze on my funds. And why is this done I can not understand?
After all, the customer and the contractor agreed to everything, prototype, code, layout and a lot of other unexpected stages is completed, and then the freeze.
I used to have unexpected delays at work and I always told my employer that if you delay payment to me, be kind, the average rate on deposits, for the number of days of delay increase my labor payment.
Now the average rate is 7.25% per annum, for 7 days it should be 7.25/365*7=0.139%. Will the methaquotes pay me for them ?
If not, why are you using my money, for which I have paid you your 10% tax by the way ?