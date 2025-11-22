Errors, bugs, questions - page 2376

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Slava:

Are you optimising on your local agents? Show agent log after optimization.

Show tester's log after optimization by total brute force

Yes, the agents are local. There are no errors in the logs. I have attached screenshots and files. From agents not all 8, but only 3 (the rest are similar) :)

Agents

The tester's logbook.

Files:
20190129.log  7 kb
20190129.log  20 kb
20190129.log  21 kb
20190129.log  21 kb
 
Kuzmich:

Yes, the agents are local. There are no errors in the logs. Attached screenshots and files. From agents not all 8, but only 3 (the rest are similar) :)

First time I see this in agent's logs

OQ      0       21:37:12.804    DBS_WormEater_85 (RTS-3.19,M5)  2018.12.01 00:00:03   DBS_WormEater_85: OnInit: Эксперт успешно загружен и инициализирован.
HQ      0       21:37:13.268    Tester  1 OnTester result 0 : passed in 0:00:00.788
RK      0       21:37:13.431    DBS_WormEater_85 (RTS-3.19,M5)  2018.12.01 00:00:03   DBS_WormEater_85: OnInit: Эксперт успешно загружен и инициализирован.
KG      0       21:37:13.896    Tester  2 OnTester result 0 : passed in 0:00:00.785


I have only this in my logs

ED      0       13:46:30.776    Tester  1809 OnTester result 6328 : passed in 0:00:00.571
RS      0       13:46:31.177    Tester  1810 OnTester result 6432 : passed in 0:00:00.400
 
fxsaber:

This is the first time I've seen this in an Agent's log.


That's all I see in my logs.

That's my expert writing :)

 
Kuzmich:

Yes, the agents are local. There are no errors in the logs. Attached screenshots and files. From agents not all 8, but only 3 (others are similar) :)

When you run genetics, do you optimize by user criterion?

Based on the logs provided, OnTester returned 0 in all cases

 
Slava:

When you run genetics, do you optimise for user criteria?

Judging by the logs presented, OnTester returned 0 in all cases

So he doesn't even have the trades themselves yet. I.e. the criterion has nothing to do with it.

 
fxsaber:

This is the first time I've seen this in an Agent's log


We purposely left the option of outputting to the log from OnInit. After finishing OnInit, the Expert Advisor cannot output anything to the log during optimization

 
Kuzmich:

This is my expert writing :)

So this is the Optimization log, how do you get your text into it?

Slava:

We purposely left the option to display your text in the log from OnInit. After the completion of OnInit, the Expert Advisor cannot display anything in the log during optimization

Any Print?
 
fxsaber:

So he doesn't even have the deals themselves. So the criterion has nothing to do with it.

Does genetics work, though?

If the genetics space fits 64 bits, the tester doesn't know if it's genetics or total overshoot. The code is the same. And for "big" genetics, the calculation cycle is exactly the same.

 
fxsaber:

So this is the Optimisation log, how do you get your text into it?

Any Print?
Yes. Any Print from OnInit
 
Slava:

Does genetics work?

If the genetics space fits 64 bits, the tester doesn't know if this is genetics or total brute force. The code is the same. And for "big" genetics the calculation cycle is exactly the same

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Bugs, bugs, questions

Kuzmich, 2019.01.29 15:22

By "gauge" method I found out that Genetic optimization algorithm works correctly (everything is displayed in results), but Full brute force is displaying "zeros" in optimization results. Looks like a build bug after all :(.

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