Errors, bugs, questions - page 2376
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you optimising on your local agents? Show agent log after optimization.
Show tester's log after optimization by total brute force
Yes, the agents are local. There are no errors in the logs. I have attached screenshots and files. From agents not all 8, but only 3 (the rest are similar) :)
Yes, the agents are local. There are no errors in the logs. Attached screenshots and files. From agents not all 8, but only 3 (the rest are similar) :)
First time I see this in agent's logs
I have only this in my logs
This is the first time I've seen this in an Agent's log.
That's all I see in my logs.
That's my expert writing :)
Yes, the agents are local. There are no errors in the logs. Attached screenshots and files. From agents not all 8, but only 3 (others are similar) :)
When you run genetics, do you optimize by user criterion?
Based on the logs provided, OnTester returned 0 in all cases
When you run genetics, do you optimise for user criteria?
Judging by the logs presented, OnTester returned 0 in all cases
So he doesn't even have the trades themselves yet. I.e. the criterion has nothing to do with it.
This is the first time I've seen this in an Agent's log
We purposely left the option of outputting to the log from OnInit. After finishing OnInit, the Expert Advisor cannot output anything to the log during optimization
This is my expert writing :)
So this is the Optimization log, how do you get your text into it?
We purposely left the option to display your text in the log from OnInit. After the completion of OnInit, the Expert Advisor cannot display anything in the log during optimization
So he doesn't even have the deals themselves. So the criterion has nothing to do with it.
Does genetics work, though?
If the genetics space fits 64 bits, the tester doesn't know if it's genetics or total overshoot. The code is the same. And for "big" genetics, the calculation cycle is exactly the same.
So this is the Optimisation log, how do you get your text into it?Any Print?
Does genetics work?
If the genetics space fits 64 bits, the tester doesn't know if this is genetics or total brute force. The code is the same. And for "big" genetics the calculation cycle is exactly the same
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Kuzmich, 2019.01.29 15:22
By "gauge" method I found out that Genetic optimization algorithm works correctly (everything is displayed in results), but Full brute force is displaying "zeros" in optimization results. Looks like a build bug after all :(.