Index in Meta Editor Help

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Hey Guys,


I am new to trading.  I need help.  When I am in meta editor.  Press on a function and press F1 for help it is not opening the specific help function but only the following page:


That is the screen i get for clicking on iMomentum.  The issue for me seems that there is no Index file between content and search at the top.  I have downloaded another version.


If anyone can help it will be highly appreciated.


Thanks

 

Place the cursor in the Editor e.g. on OnTick() and press F1, you'll get a small window with 2 option and then ...

If this works like describes you have made a mistake in your example: in the search line stands indes that is NOT a MT5 key word ...

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