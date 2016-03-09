Pending order deleted but after triggered by EA, help!

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Hello Guys!

I have a self-made EA... everything works fine except one thing... there are cases when the EA deletes an order but right after that is triggers and the position is not controlled by the EA ( no sl, no tp, no ts)... do you have any idea what the problem can be?


the log file says that the order is open but the expert log file says that the order was deleted

thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 
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