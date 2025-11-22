Errors, bugs, questions - page 2374

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Xellos26rus:
Please advise, after buying an EA and clicking the "install in terminal" button, the "market" window in MT4 is no longer working. It is empty. It is not possible to activate the product.
Delete the market.datfile sometimes helps.
 
Why does genetics always only count 10K passes?
 

What do the colours on the top chart mean?


ZS I've guessed - it's the trading sessions.

 
fxsaber:

What do the colours on the top chart mean?


sessions
 
Ilnur Khasanov:
Sessions

Thank you.

 

Please help, EA tester is not working in MT5.

I sketched a simple EA, compiled it, tested it, the result is that MT5 shows trades on chart, but no change in profit, no trades window is shown, report is empty. Similar situation during optimisation. I tried reinstalling the MT5 and installing it on another PC, nothing helps. Screenshot attached.

Files:
MT5test.jpg  509 kb
 
Siost:

Please help, EA tester is not working in MT5.

I sketched a simple EA, compiled it, tested it, the result is that MT5 shows trades on chart, but no change in profit, no trades window is shown, report is empty. Similar situation during optimisation. I tried reinstalling MT5 and installing it on another PC, nothing helps. Screenshot attached.

Maybe on weekends this broker does not calculate the profit. Try on weekdays.
 

What does this message mean?

//---

Tracking this error at the same time:

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY

4004

Not enough memory for system function

//---

Which memory do you mean? What are the limitations in this case?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Maybe this broker does not have a profit calculation on weekends. Try it on weekdays.
Tried yesterday and today, result is the same, tester doesn't count anything.
 
I'm asking for help again - the MT5 strategy tester is not counting profit/loss. What should I do?
Files:
MT5_tester_error.png  312 kb
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