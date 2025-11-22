Errors, bugs, questions - page 2374
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Please advise, after buying an EA and clicking the "install in terminal" button, the "market" window in MT4 is no longer working. It is empty. It is not possible to activate the product.
What do the colours on the top chart mean?
ZS I've guessed - it's the trading sessions.
What do the colours on the top chart mean?
Sessions
Thank you.
Please help, EA tester is not working in MT5.
I sketched a simple EA, compiled it, tested it, the result is that MT5 shows trades on chart, but no change in profit, no trades window is shown, report is empty. Similar situation during optimisation. I tried reinstalling the MT5 and installing it on another PC, nothing helps. Screenshot attached.
Please help, EA tester is not working in MT5.
I sketched a simple EA, compiled it, tested it, the result is that MT5 shows trades on chart, but no change in profit, no trades window is shown, report is empty. Similar situation during optimisation. I tried reinstalling MT5 and installing it on another PC, nothing helps. Screenshot attached.
What does this message mean?
//---
Tracking this error at the same time:
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY
4004
Not enough memory for system function
//---
Which memory do you mean? What are the limitations in this case?
Maybe this broker does not have a profit calculation on weekends. Try it on weekdays.