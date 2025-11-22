Errors, bugs, questions - page 1535
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Please explain to a newcomer why there is a compilation error with the structure (I see with the class) where the alleged use of &
In the MQL4 documentation for the Bars predefined variable, the reference for the Bars function is not correct (see figure).
Administration: what is the type of _RandomSeed predefined variable? The page(MQL4 and MQL5) doesn't say anything about it. Please correct the help.
You can look at it this way
uint
You can look at it this way
uint
Thank you.
It would be good to write about it in documentation, as it is written for other predefined variables. By the way, for _StopFlag it is written as bool type, but
is int. We have to do something about it.
Thank you.
It would be good to write about it in documentation, as it is written for other predefined variables. By the way, for _StopFlag the bool type is written, and here
shows int. We have to do something about it.
It is here.
By the way, you may even look at the function.
Please explain to a newcomer why there is a compilation error with the structure (I see with the class) where the alleged use of &
Structures, arrays, and objects are passed by & reference and nothing else.
I hesitate to ask ... Is it me who needs more sleep?
I hesitate to ask ... Is it me who needs more sleep?