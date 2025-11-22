Errors, bugs, questions - page 2367
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Test on MT5 FORTS Opening.
At first SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) always returns 0. I thought I had no time to investigate and calculate CU based on the current profit but the position profit is also 0 in PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) and in the terminal. Have I lost my understanding?
Isthe deposit currency in the tester - rubles?
Isthe deposit currency in the tester rubles?
There were dollars. Just tried it with roubles - same thing, all in zeros
I also tried it and it turned out that, of all the currencies I've tried (5), only Si Splices
build 1940
I also tried it and it turned out that, of all the currencies I've tried (5), only Si Splices
build 1940
try to look at the symbol properties, are all columns filled in? maybe the reason is that on the vendor's server some properties of the symbol are not filled in... nonsense of course, but what if?
Thank you, that's right! will know further
Thank you, that's right! I'll keep that in mind
Good afternoon!
Some sort of Achievements appeared in build 1966. Does anyone know what these are and what they are for?
Good afternoon!
Some sort of Achievements appeared in build 1966. Does anyone know what these are and what they are for?
Thought about it too, but it seems like it's the more you "click" in the terminal, the more progress, like using all the terminal functions.
Can anyone tell me exactly what it is? I used to get a bunch of hieroglyphs after pressing the Learn button, which are not even translatable with the dictionary, individual words like "monkey" would pop up in the translation...here's what it says right now