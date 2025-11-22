Errors, bugs, questions - page 2367

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Galina Bobro:

Test on MT5 FORTS Opening.

At first SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) always returns 0. I thought I had no time to investigate and calculate CU based on the current profit but the position profit is also 0 in PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) and in the terminal. Have I lost my understanding?

Isthe deposit currency in the tester - rubles?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Isthe deposit currency in the tester rubles?

There were dollars. Just tried it with roubles - same thing, all in zeros

 

I also tried it and it turned out that, of all the currencies I've tried (5), only Si Splices

build 1940

 
Galina Bobro:

I also tried it and it turned out that, of all the currencies I've tried (5), only Si Splices

build 1940

try to look at the properties of the symbol, are all columns filled in? Perhaps the reason is that on the server provider are not filled in some properties of the symbol ... nonsense of course, but what if?
 
Andrey Dik:
try to look at the symbol properties, are all columns filled in? maybe the reason is that on the vendor's server some properties of the symbol are not filled in... nonsense of course, but what if?

Thank you, that's right! will know further


 
Galina Bobro:

Thank you, that's right! I'll keep that in mind


well... delusion, however...))) sometimes delusion is more real than reality as we see it.
 
In case of non-filled fields by brokers on MT5 servers not even sometimes at all. Maybe we should prohibit running a particular server without first filling in all critical fields in the specifications, like "tick size", "tick price", etc.?
 

Good afternoon!

Some sort of Achievements appeared in build 1966. Does anyone know what these are and what they are for?


 
Anzhela Sityaeva:

Good afternoon!

Some sort of Achievements appeared in build 1966. Does anyone know what these are and what they are for?


I also thought about it, but it seems that the more you "click" in the terminal, the more progress, like using all functions of the terminal.
 
Aleksey Rodionov:
Thought about it too, but it seems like it's the more you "click" in the terminal, the more progress, like using all the terminal functions.

Can anyone tell me exactly what it is? I used to get a bunch of hieroglyphs after pressing the Learn button, which are not even translatable with the dictionary, individual words like "monkey" would pop up in the translation...

here's what it says right now
ᖠ눘햺㿬靣��㿬
1...236023612362236323642365236623672368236923702371237223732374...3193
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