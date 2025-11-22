Errors, bugs, questions - page 1532
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Dear developers
please check functionShortToString(25)
should return down arrow but returns something else
Thanks for the autoswitching to the fold-out site menu - very handy!
Can't you make it open on MouseOver instead of clicking? Or would there be a problem with the mobile version of the site?
Upgrade what? What version did you update from? And what regional settings in your operating system? What operating system?
English - when upgrading malay,
when upgrading from 1241 mt5 to 1274 mt5
English - when upgrading malay,
when upgrading from 1241 mt5 to 1274 mt5
Doubtful, of course, but will definitely check your message.
Thank you.
On my home computer everything is OK, it is still English.
Windows 7 64x
Ukraine
On the home computer everything is OK, it is still English.
You didn't answer your previous question about operating system and regional settings (what country is specified in regional settings?).
USA
2016.03.21 00:44:14.874 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Datacenter (x64 based PC), IE 10.00, RDP, UAC, Intel Xeon E3-1230 v3 @ 3.30GHz, RAM: 349 / 1023 Mb, HDD: 282828 / 30617 Mb, GMT-08:00
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester
Strategy tester, re-optimization
comp, 2016.03.21 10:45
Decided to test in MT4 by running it to a million. Wild brakes for the idle EA. And POVIS optimiser on 938779 pass "opening prices" M1 from 2016
What he didn't have enough memory for there is not clear. Only a few thousand bars and a dummy EA gobbled up 2.5 GB of memory. For 32bit MT4 there should have been 1.5Gb, but the optimizer crashed for some reason.
For MT5 the brakes are just as bad. Where did those wild seconds/minutes for nothing? Interrupted pass - I agree. And it becomes quite inexplicable these brakes. Thought it was because of the agent LAN in five. But four is slowing down as well.
Crooked architecture of the testers?
Neither the installer, updater nor the terminal itself changes the regional settings or time.
They do not even have these functions.
Neither the installer, updater nor the terminal itself changes the regional settings or time.
They do not even have these functions.