Errors, bugs, questions - page 1536
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Use int.
I hesitate to ask ... Do I need more sleep?
You do, apparently.
Division with a remainder. School curriculum.
"Division with a remainder is the division of one natural number by another in which the remainder is not zero."
It has to be, apparently.
Division with a remainder. School curriculum.
"Division with a remainder is the division of one natural number by another in which the remainder is not zero."
The assignment operator works for structures, just like it does for standard types. Why then can't it be passed without reference?
I assume that if the structures are very large and users race them into functions by value without realising that a copy of the structure is being created, this will really slow down the program. Foolproofing.
The assignment operator works for structures, just like it does for standard types. Why then can't it be passed without reference?
strange, how do you expect to pass a complex type of this (structure type) not by reference? and theoretically imagine how it should be at all, if by sizeof the structure size is not constant, then the compiler at compile time should calculate the size of the structure object and... gee, I can't even imagine how smart the compiler must be, not even in cp :)
Is it possible to save templates to a folder other thanterminal_directory\Profiles\Templates\?
For exampleTemplate is saved to terminal_directory\Profiles\Templates\temp?
Small bug in MT4 950 terminal
2016.03.25 23:09:07.181 Windows 7 Ultimate (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, 8 x Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz, RAM: 20993 / 32684 Mb, HDD: 26072 / 1498122 Mb, GMT+02:00
upon opening the log
The time on the server is already 26 March, but the computer is still on 25 March,
the logs are recorded at the computer time,
and the log appears and the server time is set?
It turns out that the records are not visible,
Of course, the bug is not serious - but it can be confusing.
4 minutes and 27 seconds later, I figured out why the logs aren't visible
Are you saying that you cannot pass a structure by value as an argument to a function in C++?