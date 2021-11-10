MT5 Mobile Update?
I do not know about mobile Metatrader 5, but as far as I know about desktop version: we will get update from MetaQuotes in case we connect our Metatrader to MetaQuotes-Demo server/account.
Besides, the brokers may propose some updates (same ones) in case we connect Metatrader to the trading account.
But as I know - the brokers are posposing the updates to release/stable build, and updates from MetaQuotes may be some beta builds as well.
So, it depends about where you connected your Metatrader to.
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The history of updates of the desktop, mobile and web platforms
I do not know about mobile Metatrader 5, but as far as I know about desktop version: we will get update from MetaQuotes in case we connect our Metatrader to MetaQuotes-Demo server/account.
Besides, the brokers may propose some updates (same ones) in case we connect Metatrader to the trading account.
But as I know - the brokers are posposing the updates to release/stable build, and updates from MetaQuotes may be some beta builds as well.
So, it depends about where you connected your Metatrader to.
----------------
The history of updates of the desktop, mobile and web platforms
thanks, your link suggests there has been no update to the mobile version since 14th October and that did not include security updates.... so I think I will pass on the dodgy new version message. If there really is an important security update they should make it clear and deploy it in the usual way otherwise people like me will be very sceptical
thanks, your link suggests there has been no update to the mobile version since 14th October and that did not include security updates.... so I think I will pass on the dodgy new version message. If there really is an important security update they should make it clear and deploy it in the usual way otherwise people like me will be very sceptical
Besides, as I told above - it may be the updates to the beta builds.
For example, my MT5 desktop build is 3095 from 2nd of November (and it is not the latest build which is available for updates).
Anyway, I agree: it should be full description of the history of every builds to be written somewhere ..
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When a new mobile version comes out the Apple AppStore tells me there is a new version, but today I see a message in the app that says it is from "New Version" claims there are important security updates and to install the new version. Is this for real or some form of potential scam?
If it is for real then:
1) why is the message from "New Version" and not Metaquotes
2) why don't they just flag an update in the Appstore as normal
3) what are these important security updates - as users we should be made aware