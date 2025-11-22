Errors, bugs, questions - page 1501
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Think what you want, but these lines of code in the proposed update to the Open:
will changem_chart_id field containing chart ID to -1, if the chart is current i.e. ( 0 ). What kind of unfounded accusations are there, and no one's accusing you, you're confused. If you don't want to write according to the ideology of the standard library, overload the methods that you believe don't work the way you want. I understand if the class was integrated into some common mechanism, like for example the control panels class family, where some methods can't be overloaded because of the fields they contain in private section of the class. But here the class is simple, you can change its behaviour yourself. But if the developers change the Open method as described above, then the Attach() method will not be clear, because it is the current ( 0 ) chart. In other words, the next call of Open will result inm_chart_id == -1.
In fact, it's not a problem for me, I just add a string that gets the ID of the current chart to OnInit and attach the chart to the class object using Attach(long chart) method, but some of the developers who don't read this branch, may have some confusion and "unexpected things".
Yes you know, somehow it's clear what the developers want to change without your explanations.
How can there be unsubstantiated accusations, and no one is accusing you, you are confused.
Memory?
UserAlexey Kozitsyn uses it wrong and gets a bunch of bugs on the output...
And a request to the developers of the standard library - make a description of the library structure. Many don't understand it and start making mistakes, while you follow their lead and break everything you've done.
A few accusations. If you don't consider it an accusation, re-read the definition of the word.
You don't want to write according to the ideology inherent in thestandard library, overload the methods that you believe don't work the way you want.
You are our ideologist, please explain what ideology is in the library and how to use it correctly. Also explain why the method with the name Open() may not open anything, but the current chart will be sent to work. And you also think you are smarter than the developers of this library? Develop your own, with its own ideology, that only you understand.
If developers change the Open method as described above, then the Attach() method will not be clear, because it is the current ( 0 ) chart. In other words, the next call to Open will result inm_chart_id == -1.
Yes, indeed, it is clear without any examples that you are talking nonsense. Exactly because if there is no need to open anything, there is no reason to call the Open() method either! How can't you understand it? Or it doesn't fit your ideology?
In fact, it won't create any problems for me, I'll just add a string to OnInit that gets the ID of the current chart and attach it to the chart object using Attach(long chart) method, but some of the developers who don't read this thread, may get confused and "un-expected".
If it does not cause you problems, why bother with your previous posts? Why are you making a fuss? I pointed out the flaw to the developers, they will fix it. All is well, everyone wins. But no, you got out with some ideology that even you apparently cannot explain.
And yes, if third-party developers have problems, they can always look at the source code of the class and understand how it works.
On this, I think, our dialogue can be ended. You will have your opinion, I will have mine. And MQ will decide what and how will be more logical and correct.
Yes, you know, somehow it's clear what the developers want to change without your explanations.
Memory is maiden?
A few accusations. If you do not consider it an accusation, re-read the definition of the word.
You are our ideologist, can you explain what ideology is in the library and how to use it correctly? Please also explain why the method with the name Open() may not open anything but the current chart will be sent to work. And you also think you are smarter than the developers of this library? Develop your own one, with your own ideology, that only you understand.
Yes, indeed, it is clear without any examples that you are talking nonsense. Exactly, if you don't need to open anything, you don't need to call the Open() method either! How can't you understand it? Or it doesn't suit your ideology?
If it doesn't solve your problems, why have you written all your previous posts? Why are you making a fuss? I pointed out the flaw to the developers, and they will fix it. All is well, everyone wins. But no, you got out with some ideology that even you apparently cannot explain.
And yes, if third-party developers have problems, they can always look at the source code of the class and understand how it works.
On this, I think, our dialogue can be ended. You will have your opinion, I will have mine. And MQ will decide what and how will be more logical and correct.
If you want to clarify things, write to the PM.
And do not be rude to people you do not know, once again, for those who are under the keyboard - you do not accuse anyone, if I were to accuse, I would put you on the specific claims. About you I mentioned because you really don't use CChart class properly, and are trying to convince the developers to fix your bug, but using correctly this class, you will avoid your mistakes and won't have to ask someone to fix the library.
Take a hard rule for the future on how to use CChart class:
1. Create a class object
2. Bind a chart to it
3. Working with the class object
4. Bind the chart to the class object
5. Deleted the class object
If the word ideology of library construction and use cuts your ear, then it is your personal tragedy, for programmers the notions are commonly used.
If you want to clarify the relationship, then write to the PM.
And do not be rude to people you do not know, once again, for those who are under the keyboard - you do not blame anyone, if I started to accuse, I would give you a specific claim. About you I mentioned because you really don't use CChart class properly, and are trying to convince the developers to fix your problems, but using correctly this class, you will avoid your mistakes and won't have to ask someone to fix the library.
Take a hard rule for the future on how to use CChart class:
1. Create a class object
2. Bind a chart to it
3. Working with the class object
4. Bind the chart to the class object
5. Deleted the class object
If the word ideology of building and using the library cuts your ear, then it is your personal tragedy, the notions are common for programmers.
To clarify attitudes... What for? It won't do me any good.
Do not think you are the smartest, and they will talk to you normally. And you do not need to teach me, you have not said anything clever here.
Running the script and this is what happens
How do I fight this and what do I do?
I have attached the script.
I got it here http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=529896
Running the script and this is what happens
How to deal with it and what to do?
Describe in more detail how to reproduce.
What build, bit rate and OS?
What server, symbol. Is it playing steadily?
Hahaha...
You are so witty.
And what does this screenshot demonstrate?
The ability to change the timezone? How does this relate to the original question "how can you change GMT?"?
And what does this screenshot demonstrate?
The ability to change the timezone? How does this relate to the original question "how can you change GMT?"?
And the time zone is called GMT+1 2 3...
And we're changing it. Now that's a trick.
You can now assign function values globally to variables.
Is this a new feature or has it ever been done before?
You can now assign function values globally to variables.
Is this a new feature or has it ever been done before?