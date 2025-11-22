Errors, bugs, questions - page 1503

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[Deleted]  
Slawa:

Missed that fact. Sorry

Maybe we can fix it. It's hard to say about the timing.

Thank you.
[Deleted]  
Slawa:

Your behaviour is called militant ignorance.

Please stop making meaningless posts and don't insult forum members anymore.

So, I asked about time zones and expressed my opinion that the ability to initialize variables globally with functions should not be abolished.

 

One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester

What can it be and what to do next ?

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester

What can it be and what to do next ?

Write to servicedesk.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester

What can it be and what to do next ?

It happened a couple of times. Restarting the terminal helped.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester

What can it be and what to do next ?

To servicedesk with full description and code (which will be removed after all checks).
 
I want to make sure, dothe functions iHigh(....) /iLow(...) return a Bid value?
[Deleted]  
Sergey Genikhov:
I want to make sure, do the functions iHigh(....)/iLow(...) return the Bid value?
Yes. The graph is based on bid prices.
[Deleted]  
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Yes. The graph is based on bid prices.

Well ))))

 

When joining graphics writes 2016.02.11 00:21:02.663 'MoyforNeuro' is not expert and cannot be executed, compiler gives no errors, everything worked fine before, but after new builds came out problem! Please advise what is wrong with it, here is the expert itself

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Excel_Neuro.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
input string FileName = "OrderEU.txt"; //- Имя файла в каталоге TerminalPath()+"\experts\files",
                                       //  с которого будут считываться данные о изменениях в ордерах.
input int MagicStart = 99;      //- Эксперт удаляет только ордера, магики которых
input int MagicEnd   = 999;      //  входят в указанный здесь интервал
input int Sensitivity  = 30;         //- Чувствительность сигнала в пунктах.
//extern double NewRisk   = 1.0;         //- Коэффициент изменения риска
//extern bool LittleLots  = true;        //- Если true, то при лоте меньше минимальнодопустимого на этом счёте, будет открыт минимальный лот
input int Stoploss = 30;
input int SP = 30;                    //- SleepPage - предельное отклонение от цены
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------
extern double Time_shift=15;
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------
 int    OCount=0;
 int   OMagic[1000];
 string OSymbol[1000];
 double   OType[1000];
 double ORisk[1000];
 double OOP[1000];
 double OSL[1000];
 double OTP[1000];
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------
int start() {
   
 //-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    int magic=0;
    
   int _GetLastError = 0, _OrdersTotal = OrdersTotal();
   //bool ALLRIGHT=true;
   if(!FileExist(FileName)) return(0);
   FileLoad(FileName);
   //Удаляем старые
   if(CloseAllBeingAbsentPozitions()<0) return(0);
   //Корректируем существующие
      for(int i=0; i<OCount; i++) {
      magic=OrderExist("",OMagic[i]);
      if(magic>0){
        
      
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==OMagic[i]){
      Print("Ордер с таким магиком уже существует");
      FileDelete(FileName);} 
      } 
      else 
      { 
      //Обрабатываем существующие
            
          for(int q=0; q<=OrdersTotal(); q++) {  
            if(OrderSelect(q,SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)){
            Print("Выбрал ордер ", OrderMagicNumber(),"Всего ордеров ",OrdersTotal()); 
                  
               if(OrderType()==OType[i]){
               Print("Ордер по типу соответствует последнему сигналу");
               MODIFY(OSymbol[i], magic, OSL[i], OTP[i]);
               }
               else if(OrderType()!=OType[i]){
               Print("Удалим ордера другого типа");
               //if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,3,Green);return(0);}
               //if(OrderType()==OP_SELL){ OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,3,Violet);return(0);}
               }
            }            
          }
      //Открываем новые позиции 
            if(OType[i]==OP_BUY) {
               if(MathAbs(MarketInfo(OSymbol[i],MODE_ASK)-OOP[i])<Sensitivity*MarketInfo(OSymbol[i],MODE_POINT)) {
                  BUY(OSymbol[i],ORisk[i], OSL[i], OTP[i], OMagic[i]);
                  Print("Удалим файл после открытия БАЙ ордера");
                  FileDelete(FileName);
               }
            } 
            else if(OType[i]==OP_SELL) {
               if(MathAbs(MarketInfo(OSymbol[i],MODE_BID)-OOP[i])<Sensitivity*MarketInfo(OSymbol[i],MODE_POINT)) {
                  SELL(OSymbol[i],ORisk[i], OSL[i], OTP[i], OMagic[i]);
                  Print("Удалим файл после открытия СЕЛЛ ордера");
                  FileDelete(FileName);
               }
            } 
         }
  
   }//Next i

   return(0);
} //start()
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------
bool FileExist(string file) {
   int handle=FileOpen(file,FILE_BIN);
   if(handle<0) {
      return(false);
   } else {
      FileClose(handle);
      return(true);
   }
}//FileExist()
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------
int FileLoad(string file) {
   int i=0, j=0; double k=0;
   string buffer[1000];
   int handle=FileOpen(file,FILE_BIN);
   if(handle<0) {
      return(-1);
   } else {
      k=FileReadArray(handle,buffer,0,1000);
      FileClose(handle);
      //OCount=0;
      //while(!StringTrimRight(StringTrimLeft(buffer[OCount]))=="") {
      for(OCount=0; OCount<k; OCount++) {
         i = StringFind(buffer[OCount]," ",0);
         ORisk[OCount]=StrToDouble(StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], 0,i));
         j=i+1;
         i = StringFind(buffer[OCount]," ",j);
         OMagic[OCount]=(int)StrToDouble(StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], j,i-j));
         j=i+1;
         i = StringFind(buffer[OCount]," ",j);
         OSymbol[OCount]=StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], j,i-j);
         j=i+1;
         i = StringFind(buffer[OCount]," ",j);
         OType[OCount]=StrToDouble(StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], j,i-j));
         j=i+1;
         i = StringFind(buffer[OCount]," ",j);
         OOP[OCount]=StrToDouble(StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], j,i-j));
         j=i+1;
         i = StringFind(buffer[OCount]," ",j);
         OSL[OCount]=StrToDouble(StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], j,i-j));
         j=i+1;
         OTP[OCount]=StrToDouble(StringSubstr(buffer[OCount], j,0));
         //OCount++;
      }//Next OCount
   }
return(-1);
}//FileLoad()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OrderExist(string fSymbol="", int fMagic=0, int fType=-1) {
   int  total = OrdersTotal();
   for (int i = total-1; i >= 0; i--) {
      if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
      if(OrderSymbol()==fSymbol || fSymbol=="") {
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==fMagic || fMagic==0) {
            if(OrderType()==fType||fType==-1) {
               return(OrderTicket());
            }
         }
      } // Если свой
   } // Next i
   return(-1);
}//OrderExist()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CloseAllBeingAbsentPozitions() {
   int    Cur_Hour=Hour();                // Серверное время в часах
   //double Cur_Min =Minute();              // Серверное время в минутах
   //double Cur_time=Cur_Hour; //+ Cur_Min/100;    // Текущее время
   int LE;
   int y,x=100;
   double PriceClose=0,z=0;
   bool Del;
   int  total = OrdersTotal();
    
   for (int i = total-1; i >= 0; i--) {
      if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) {
        while(x<124){
            x++;
            y=24;
            if(x-101+Time_shift-y<0){ 
            y=0;
            } 
            else {
            y=24;}
            z=x-101+Time_shift-y;
            Print("Закрываем ордера, Номер магика X= ",x-1," Выбрал ордер с магиком ",OrderMagicNumber()," Время закрытия ",z);
         
         
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==x&&Cur_Hour==z) continue;
         Del=true;
        }
         
         
         for(int j=0; j<OCount; j++) {
            
            if(OrderMagicNumber()==OMagic[j]) {
               Del=false;
               break;
            }
         }
         if(Del) {
            if(OrderType()>1&&OrderType()<6) 
             if(OrderDelete(OrderTicket())==true)
             Print("Ордер удален");
             else {
               LE=135;
               while(LE>134 && LE<139) {
                  if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) {
                     PriceClose=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID);
                  } else if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) {
                     PriceClose=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK);
                  }
                  if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),PriceClose,SP))
                  LE = GetLastError();
                  if(LE>0) Print("СтаФФка не закрывается по причине ашипки № ",LE);
               }
               if(LE>0) return(-1);
            }
         }
      }
   } // Next i
   return(0);
}//CloseAllPozitions()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int MODIFY(string mySymbol, int magic, double sl = 0, double tp = 0) {
   double stoplimit=MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL)*MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT);
      Print("Пытаемся модифицировать",OrderMagicNumber());
      //for(int i=0; i<OCount; i++) {
      //for (magic=100; magic <= 123; magic++) {
      //if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)){
      magic=OrderMagicNumber();
      if(OrderSelect(magic, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) {
      
      double SLo=OrderStopLoss();
      
      double TPo=OrderTakeProfit();
      //sl=NormalizeDouble(sl,MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
      //tp=NormalizeDouble(tp,MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
      
      if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) {
                Print("Проверяем, является ли ордером БАЙ , тип ордера ",OrderType());
                if(NormalizeDouble(sl,Digits)>NormalizeDouble(SLo,Digits)) {
                sl=NormalizeDouble(sl,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
                else {
                sl=NormalizeDouble(SLo,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
         
                if(NormalizeDouble(tp,Digits)<NormalizeDouble(TPo,Digits)) {
                tp=NormalizeDouble(tp,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
                else {
                tp=NormalizeDouble(TPo,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
         
         
         
         if(sl>0) {
            Print("Проверяем, есть ли у ордера с/л ",OrderStopLoss());
            if(MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-sl<stoplimit) {
               Print("Слишком близкий стоп (",(MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-sl)/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT)," пунктов). Требуется не менее: ", stoplimit/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT));
               return(-1);
            }
         }
         if(tp>0) {
            Print("Проверяем, есть ли у ордера т/п ",OrderTakeProfit());
            if(tp-MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK)<stoplimit) {
               Print("Слишком близкий профит (",(tp-MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK))/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT)," пунктов). Требуется не менее: ", stoplimit/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT));
               return(-1);
            }
         }
      } else if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) {
                Print("Проверяем, является ли ордером СЕЛЛ , тип ордера ",OrderType());
                if(NormalizeDouble(sl,Digits)<NormalizeDouble(SLo,Digits)) {
                sl=NormalizeDouble(sl,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
                else {
                sl=NormalizeDouble(SLo,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
                
                if(NormalizeDouble(tp,Digits)>NormalizeDouble(TPo,Digits)) {
                tp=NormalizeDouble(tp,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
                else {
                tp=NormalizeDouble(TPo,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
                }
                                
         if(sl>0) {
            if(sl-MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK)<stoplimit) {
               Print("Слишком близкий стоп (",(sl-MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK))/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT)," пунктов). Требуется не менее: ", stoplimit/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT));
               return(-1);
            }
         }
         if(tp>0) {
            if(MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-tp<stoplimit) {
               Print("Слишком близкий профит (",(MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-tp)/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT)," пунктов). Требуется не менее: ", stoplimit/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT));
               return(-1);
            }
         }
      }
      if(DoubleToStr(OrderStopLoss(),(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS))==DoubleToStr(sl,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS)) &&
      DoubleToStr(OrderTakeProfit(),(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS))==DoubleToStr(tp,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS))) return(0);
      if(OrderModify(magic,OrderOpenPrice(), sl, tp, 0)==FALSE) {
         Print("Ошибка OrderModify(): ",GetLastError());
         return(-1);
      }
   }
   return(0);
}//Modify()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int BUY(string mySymbol="", double lt=0, double sl=0, double tp=0, int mn=0) {
   if(mySymbol=="") mySymbol=Symbol();
   double stoplimit=MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL)*MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT);
   int magic = -1; //покупаем по цене Ask
   int LE=135;
   mn=(int)NormalizeDouble(mn,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
   if(lt<MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_MINLOT)) return(0);
   if(lt>MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_MAXLOT)) lt=MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_MAXLOT);
   if(lt>AccountFreeMargin()*0.90/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)) lt=AccountFreeMargin()*0.90/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED);
   lt = NormalizeDouble(lt, (int)MathAbs(MathLog(MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_LOTSTEP))/MathLog(10.0)));
   if(sl>0) {
      sl=NormalizeDouble(sl,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
      if(MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-sl<stoplimit) sl=MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-stoplimit;
   }
   if(tp>0) {
      tp=NormalizeDouble(tp,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
      if(tp-MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK)<stoplimit) tp=MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK)+stoplimit;
   }
   while(LE>134 && LE<139) {
      magic = OrderSend(mySymbol, OP_BUY, lt, MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK), SP, sl, tp, WindowExpertName(), mn, 0, Blue); 
      LE = GetLastError();
      Sleep(2000);
      RefreshRates();
   }
   if (magic > 0) Sleep(10000);
   return(magic);
}//BUY()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SELL(string mySymbol="", double lt=0, double sl=0, double tp=0, double mn=0) {
   if(mySymbol=="") mySymbol=Symbol();
   double stoplimit=MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL)*MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_POINT);
   int magic = -1; //продаём по цене Bid
   int LE=135;
   mn=NormalizeDouble(mn,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
   if(lt<MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_MINLOT)) return(0);
   if(lt>MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_MAXLOT)) lt=MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_MAXLOT);
   if(lt>AccountFreeMargin()*0.90/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)) lt=AccountFreeMargin()*0.90/MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED);
   lt = NormalizeDouble(lt, (int)MathAbs(MathLog(MarketInfo(mySymbol, MODE_LOTSTEP))/MathLog(10.0)));
   if(sl>0) {
      sl=NormalizeDouble(sl,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
      if(sl-MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK)<stoplimit) sl=MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_ASK)+stoplimit;
   }
   if(tp>0) {
      tp=NormalizeDouble(tp,(int)MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_DIGITS));
      if(MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-tp<stoplimit) tp=MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID)-stoplimit;
   }
   while(LE>134 && LE<139) {
      magic = OrderSend(mySymbol, OP_SELL, lt, MarketInfo(mySymbol,MODE_BID), SP, sl, tp, WindowExpertName(), (int)mn, 0, Red); 
      LE = GetLastError();
      Sleep(2000);
      RefreshRates();
   }
   if (magic > 0) Sleep(10000);
   return(magic);
}//SELL()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Автоматический трейдинг и тестирование торговых стратегий
Автоматический трейдинг и тестирование торговых стратегий
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: язык торговых стратегий для MetaTrader 5, позволяет писать собственные торговые роботы, технические индикаторы, скрипты и библиотеки функций
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