Errors, bugs, questions - page 1503
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Missed that fact. Sorry
Maybe we can fix it. It's hard to say about the timing.
Your behaviour is called militant ignorance.
Please stop making meaningless posts and don't insult forum members anymore.
So, I asked about time zones and expressed my opinion that the ability to initialize variables globally with functions should not be abolished.
One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester
What can it be and what to do next ?
One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester
What can it be and what to do next ?
One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester
What can it be and what to do next ?
One of the users of my software sent a screenshot of a problem running the software in the tester
What can it be and what to do next ?
I want to make sure, do the functions iHigh(....)/iLow(...) return the Bid value?
Yes. The graph is based on bid prices.
Well ))))
When joining graphics writes 2016.02.11 00:21:02.663 'MoyforNeuro' is not expert and cannot be executed, compiler gives no errors, everything worked fine before, but after new builds came out problem! Please advise what is wrong with it, here is the expert itself