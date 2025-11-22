Errors, bugs, questions - page 1427

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mao17:

Please advise how to determine Stops_Level value.

SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) returns 0

(It is also 0 in the terminal in the specification window)

But when trying to place an order with a stop of 10 points less than the ASK, SendOrder returns error 10016 (wrong stops in the request)

At the same time, if we check the order using CheckOrder, there is no error.

Just in case, here is the structure of the request:

Req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;

Req.symbol = _Symbol;

Req.volume = 1;

Req.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;

Req.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;

Req.sl = Ask - 10;

Cool:

For example, your current Ask is 1.00698.

Now the question is: How much is 1.00698-10 = ?

 
mao17:

Please advise how to determine Stops_Level value.

SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) returns 0

(It is also 0 in the terminal in the specification window)

But when trying to place an order with a stop of 10 points less than the ASK, SendOrder returns error 10016 (wrong stops in the request)

At the same time, if we check the order using CheckOrder, there is no error.

Just in case, here is the structure of the request:

Req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;

Req.symbol = _Symbol;

Req.volume = 1;

Req.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;

Req.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;

Req.sl = Ask - 10;

Req.sl = Ask - 10*_Point;
 
Yury Kirillov:
Req.sl = Ask - 10*_Point;
Why do you give a ready-made everything, help a man learn to think properly and analyse his code and the desired result. )))))
 
Stanislav Korotky:

No. Desk always says "upgrade to the latest build". (which, of course, should be correct, if they were only fixing bugs). I detected the problem on build 900, then updated to 902 - no improvement. Apparently, the problem arose because of the addition of class templates. While there will be "dancing" with templates for some time, I think it's better not to use them at all.

I updated to 902 - now I also have int int. To fix it I need MetaEditor >=1210.

 
Yury Kirillov:
Req.sl = Ask - 10*_Point;
Thank you! Yes, that was the point. Didn't take _Point into account)
[Deleted]  

MathMax

no prompt pops up when writing 3 letters.

 
Vasyl Nosal:

MathMax

no prompt pops up when writing 3 letters.

Creepy, and I have it set to two - it all pops up. Try writing fmax
 
Vasyl Nosal:

MathMax

writing 3 letters doesn't bring up a clue.

See if you've done anything wrong here?

 
A100:

Upgraded to 902 - now I have int int too. I need MetaEditor >=1210 to fix it.

This is nice to hear (if it's really fixed), only it is not clear why I should learn about it on forum from users and not from support team in service-desk, where the corresponding ticket is hung? The question is rhetorical, of course.

By the way, I can't update it either. Rebooted on the MK server just now - it pulled up help and nothing else!

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:

See if you've done anything wrong here?

It's by default.

It doesn't work.

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