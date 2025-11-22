Errors, bugs, questions - page 1427
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Please advise how to determine Stops_Level value.
SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) returns 0
(It is also 0 in the terminal in the specification window)
But when trying to place an order with a stop of 10 points less than the ASK, SendOrder returns error 10016 (wrong stops in the request)
At the same time, if we check the order using CheckOrder, there is no error.
Just in case, here is the structure of the request:
Req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
Req.symbol = _Symbol;
Req.volume = 1;
Req.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
Req.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;
Req.sl = Ask - 10;
Cool:
For example, your current Ask is 1.00698.
Now the question is: How much is 1.00698-10 = ?
Please advise how to determine Stops_Level value.
SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) returns 0
(It is also 0 in the terminal in the specification window)
But when trying to place an order with a stop of 10 points less than the ASK, SendOrder returns error 10016 (wrong stops in the request)
At the same time, if we check the order using CheckOrder, there is no error.
Just in case, here is the structure of the request:
Req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
Req.symbol = _Symbol;
Req.volume = 1;
Req.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
Req.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;
Req.sl = Ask - 10;
Req.sl = Ask - 10*_Point;
No. Desk always says "upgrade to the latest build". (which, of course, should be correct, if they were only fixing bugs). I detected the problem on build 900, then updated to 902 - no improvement. Apparently, the problem arose because of the addition of class templates. While there will be "dancing" with templates for some time, I think it's better not to use them at all.
I updated to 902 - now I also have int int. To fix it I need MetaEditor >=1210.
Req.sl = Ask - 10*_Point;
MathMax
no prompt pops up when writing 3 letters.
MathMax
no prompt pops up when writing 3 letters.
MathMax
writing 3 letters doesn't bring up a clue.
See if you've done anything wrong here?
Upgraded to 902 - now I have int int too. I need MetaEditor >=1210 to fix it.
This is nice to hear (if it's really fixed), only it is not clear why I should learn about it on forum from users and not from support team in service-desk, where the corresponding ticket is hung? The question is rhetorical, of course.
By the way, I can't update it either. Rebooted on the MK server just now - it pulled up help and nothing else!
See if you've done anything wrong here?
It's by default.
It doesn't work.