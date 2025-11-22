Errors, bugs, questions - page 1429
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Function overload
...and then what?
You declared two identical methods, which is not allowed, in case of overloading the methods must respond to each other with a set of internal parameters.
You have declared two identical methods, which is not allowed; in the case of overloading, methods must respond to each other with a set of internal parameters.
I'm aware of the overloading. But that's not what I meant - ME compiler doesn't notice the error, unlike console compiler.
I'm aware of the overloading. But that's not what I meant - the ME compiler doesn't notice the error, unlike the console compiler.
It does not detect an error until you declare the body of that function. That is, it has no effect on program execution.
however, this does not mean that there is no need to fix the behaviour of the ME compiler.
How can this be?
There is an "EA":
And an "indicator" installed in the EA test window:
The result of work on the screen:
The result of work in logs (fragment):
The values displayed in the EA and the indicator are different.
It seems that the EA takes data from the tester and the indicator takes current data of the instrument which the EA is tested on.
Release 902.
How can this be?
There is an "EA":
And an "indicator" installed in the EA test window:
The result is on the screen:
The result of work in logs (fragment):
Values displayed in the EA and the indicator are different.
It looks like the EA takes data from the tester and the indicator takes current data of the instrument which the EA has been tested on.
Release 902.
Alexander:
Спасибо за обращение! Исправлено.
Thank you for your reply!
Has it been fixed already?
Or is it in the next release?