Errors, bugs, questions - page 1434

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Compilation error:'<' - template mismatch

template<typename T>
class A {
        T t;
};
class B {
                        B() : a( new A<int> ) {} //Error: <' - template mismatch
        A<int> * const a;
};
 
A100:

Compilation error:'<' - template mismatch

Thank you, we are sorting it out.
 

You can't specify the full name for constructor and destructor within a declaration, whereas you can for methods (and why are the former worse?)

class A {
        void A::f() {}     //нормально
               A::A() {}  //Error: '::' - name expected
        virtual A::~A() {} //Error: '::' - name expected
};
Why is this necessary? - it turned out to be the only way to separate declaration and implementation in templates.
 

Do something about the order closing window.
The order numbers are not fully visible. When you change the width of a column, it is not fixed and narrows back. And the window itself cannot be stretched.


 

Unable to output the fifth digit with SetLevelValue()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Ind_TickTest01.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
//-----
double   Buffer0[];
double   Buffer1[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,8);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer0);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Buffer1);
//-----
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   IndicatorShortName("Ind Bid NO 5-ZNAK!!! >>"+DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits));
   Buffer0[0]=Bid-0.00015;
   Buffer1[0]=Bid+0.00015;
   SetLevelValue(0,Bid-0.0001);
   SetLevelValue(1,Bid-0.00005);
   SetLevelValue(2,Bid);
   SetLevelValue(3,Bid+0.00005);
   SetLevelValue(4,Bid+0.0001);
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Result:

NO5-Znak

 
IndicatorDigits. I don't know what it's called at the moment. I think someone might be able to tell me.
 
Комбинатор:
IndicatorDigits. Now I don't know what it's called. I think someone will tell me.

That must be it ;)

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits());
 
Artyom Trishkin:

That must be it ;)

Tried it - doesn't help.

No fifth digit

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Ind_TickTest01.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
//----- indicator_levelN
double   Buffer0[];
double   Buffer1[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,5);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer0);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Buffer1);
//-----
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   IndicatorShortName("Ind Bid NO 5-ZNAK!!! >>"+DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits));
   Buffer0[0]=Bid-0.00015;
   Buffer1[0]=Bid+0.00015;
   SetLevelValue(0,Bid-0.0001);
   SetLevelValue(1,Bid-0.000075);
   SetLevelValue(2,Bid-0.00005);
   SetLevelValue(3,Bid-0.000025);
   SetLevelValue(4,Bid);
   SetLevelValue(5,Bid+0.000025);
   SetLevelValue(6,Bid+0.00005);
   SetLevelValue(7,Bid+0.000075);
   SetLevelValue(8,Bid+0.0001);
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Yury Kirillov:

Tried it - it doesn't work.

Response SD:

Support Team2015.11.20 14:33

In fours, the levels are output to 4 digits accuracy.

No one used to pay attention to this. That's why this place hasn't been touched until now.

Let's make it output with Digits indicator accuracy

 

Compilation error

struct A {
        int a1;
        int a2;
};
struct B {
        static A a;
        static int b1;
        static int b2;
        static int b3;
};
A B::a = { 2, 3 };
int B::b1 = 1;
int B::b2 = B::b1;   //нормально
int B::b3 = B::a.a2; //'a2' - non-static members and methods cannot be used
It is sufficient that B::a is static
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