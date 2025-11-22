Errors, bugs, questions - page 1434
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Compilation error:'<' - template mismatch
Compilation error:'<' - template mismatch
You can't specify the full name for constructor and destructor within a declaration, whereas you can for methods (and why are the former worse?)Why is this necessary? - it turned out to be the only way to separate declaration and implementation in templates.
Do something about the order closing window.
The order numbers are not fully visible. When you change the width of a column, it is not fixed and narrows back. And the window itself cannot be stretched.
Unable to output the fifth digit with SetLevelValue()
Result:
IndicatorDigits. Now I don't know what it's called. I think someone will tell me.
That must be it ;)
That must be it ;)
Tried it - doesn't help.
Tried it - it doesn't work.
Response SD:
In fours, the levels are output to 4 digits accuracy.
No one used to pay attention to this. That's why this place hasn't been touched until now.
Let's make it output with Digits indicator accuracy
Compilation errorIt is sufficient that B::a is static