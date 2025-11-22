Errors, bugs, questions - page 129
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Compared the data received after each tick with the M1 chart. Sometimes the M1 chart does not show data if the tick occurred at hh:mm:01 or hh:mm:59 and the appearance of the candles becomes different than expected.
Could you describe it in more details?
I noticed this on a NordFX-Server demo account when I was writing all ticks to my database on MS SQL server. Here is the time of ticks and quotes, date 14.09.2010 (EURUSD):
14:06:01 1,2847
14:06:03 1,2847
14:12:01 1,2842
MetaTrader 5 build 324 (08 Sep 2010)
1. Did you have MetaEditor open with editable text or testing running when you pressed "Restart"?
2. After pressing "Restart" and closing the terminal, did it start on its own or did you start it manually?
If running it yourself, approximately how long after closing the terminal did you start it manually? (5-30-60 seconds?)
3. Do you have any anti-viruses installed?
1. the MetaEditor was open with editable text.
2. once MT started by itself (but I had to wait long time - sec 60..120), second time I started MT by itself, but it too, it was "rolling" not fast...
3. A licensed Kaspersky is installed.
just discovered by chance... how did I get the eurodollar price of 1.29559553 in the terminal ???
Compared the data received after each tick with the M1 chart. Sometimes the M1 chart does not show data if the tick occurred at hh:mm:01 or hh:mm:59 and the appearance of the candles becomes different than expected.
just discovered by chance... how did I get the eurodollar price of 1.29559553 in the terminal ???
This means that this position is the result of several trades in a given symbol. As a consequence, you see a weighted average price of the position.
Wow... I thought it was a glitch...
I suggest the administration make at least two topics in a prominent place with only posts (facts, specific code) on the subject, WITHOUT discussion
1. Migration from MQL4 to MQL5.
2. The Secrets of MQL5.
Dmitriy2:
I suggest that the administration make at least two topics in a prominent place, with only posts (facts, specific code) on the subject, WITHOUT discussion
1. Migration from MQL4 to MQL5
2. The Secrets of MQL5
1. How is it without discussion? And talk...? :)
2. Secrets are secrets for certain people to know...
1. What do you mean, no discussion? And talk...? :)
2. Secrets are secrets for certain people to know...
Nah, it's when you've talked, you've figured it out, and the result's in that thread. You know, like a fact.
And the secrets are like weighted average price, etc., and a lot of other things you learn by accident.