Errors, bugs, questions - page 128
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how to get the date and time in a digestible format (13-09-2010 20:39), because
It writes, but it swears... I would like it to be without errors in the compiler.
how to get the date and time in a digestible format (13-09-2010 20:39), because
It writes, but it swears... I want it to be compiler-error-free...
I think so...
and if you still want it in this style:
how to translate correctly into a line
I guess so...
and if you still want it in this style:
how to translate correctly into a line
Question for developers
If, after placing an order by executing the my_trade.OrderOpen() method from the CTrade class, I receive code from the server via the my_trade.ResultRetcode() method
10008
TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED
Order placed
10028
TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED
The request is blocked for processing
whether in this case:
1) repeat the my_trade.ResultRetcode() method until a new code is received (possibly 10009?). That is, will the server independently generate a new code for the previous request and ticket in case of success?
2) Repeat the my_trade.OrderOpen() method with the same parameters and my_trade.ResultRetcode() method to get the new code.
3) Wait for my_trade.ResultOrder() method to receive the ticket and OnTrade() event to open the order.
4) Another option. Which one?
Win7, x64. Terinal is installed, x64 of course, build 324.
But the update (build 328) won't install automatically or by download. Maybe the new build is only for x32?
Win7, x64. Terinal is installed, x64 of course, build 324.
But the update (build 328) won't install automatically or by download. Maybe the new build is only for x32?
Bild for all versions.
1. Please check if there are two terminal64.exe processes in process list (i.e. extra terminal64.exe process)?
You can close terminal and remove all processes of terminal64.exe that are not closed. After this the update should be successful.
2. after downloading the update did you just click "Restart"?
3. Do you have UAC enabled?
4. In which directory is the terminal installed?
5. What do you mean by downloading it does not install? Do you mean you downloaded the web installer of the terminal and tried to install? What errors did the installation go through?
Bild for all versions.
1. Please check if there are two terminal64.exe (i.e. an extra terminal64.exe process) in the process list?
You can close terminal and remove all terminal64.exe processes. After this the update should succeed.
2. after downloading the update did you just press "Restart"?
3. Do you have UAC enabled?
4. In which directory is the terminal installed?
5. What do you mean by downloading it does not install? Do you mean you downloaded the web installer of the terminal and tried to install? What errors did the installation go through?
1. The terminal64.exe process is one.
2. Yes, clicked "Restart" .
3. not sure about the UAC.
4. Default directory, didn't change anything during initial installation.
5. Yes, downloaded the web installer and re-installed the terminal. There were no errors. But in help, it was 324 build and still is.
Now the new build was automatically downloaded when I started the terminal again and 328 was installed... Sorry for the inconvenience.
1. terminal64.exe process is one.
2. Yes, pressed "Restart" .
3. not sure about UAC.
4. Default directory, didn't change anything during initial installation.
5. Yes, downloaded the web installer and re-installed the terminal. There were no errors. But in the help - as it was 324 build, it still is.
1. Did you have MetaEditor open with editable text or testing running when you clicked "Restart"?
2. After you clicked "Restart" and closed the terminal, did it start by itself or did you manually start it?
If self-run, approximately how long after closing the terminal did you manually start it? (5-30-60 seconds?)
3. Do you have any anti-viruses installed?