Errors, bugs, questions - page 126
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So what's the difference?
When run in the Strategy Tester, this EA does not process the period 2010.08.30 16:01:00-2010.08.30 16:59:00.
However, if you uncommentthe operator return in line 55, this period will be processed.
The Strategy Tester was run on the period 2010.08.30-2010.09.01 with M1 , only the opening price.
MetaTrader 5 build 324 (08 Sep 2010)
The developers seem to have bent the compiler.
here is the test log after compilation in the new 324 build
Experts that were compiled in build 321 in 324 tester are successfully tested, after recompiling in the new build we get an error.
Is it a general problem or am I the only one affected ?
xeon: I have the same problem :-(
Better the same...
The next build is scheduled for release on Monday
If the stop loss or take profit price for a position is less than the freezing level from the current price, you cannot do anything with the position (close it, modify it). The same is for orders where the open price is at a distance shorter than the freezing level from the current price - you can't delete or modify such an order. And stop_level - distances for setting stops, takeovers, opening orders and positions. They do not prevent you from modifying an already open position/order (for example, to move the stop loss further away, although the price is already at a distance shorter than the stop_level). Usually freeze_level = 0. Although, there are exceptions.
xeon: I have the same problem :-(
Better I have the same problem...
Greetings!
really like the vertical layout of the tools, but in MT5 there is a nasty residual text... please fix it, it hurts the eye :)