installation problems terminal64.exe
trendick:
I'm having severe problems installing the platform on windows 7.
Downloading and initial instalation go fine. Then I register to a demo account OK. Now the program wants to install a newer version and I approve.
Nothing then happens and when I double click the Metatrader 5 icon I get the following message. I tried this many times with no success.
This is a windows 7 x64 and I'm running as administrator. Anybody else encountered this?
What to do?
Where did you get installer of terminal?
Which build was installed at first?
Which server did you connect to open account?
Which build were you updated to?
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I'm having severe problems installing the platform on windows 7.
Downloading and initial instalation go fine. Then I register to a demo account OK. Now the program wants to install a newer version and I approve.
Nothing then happens and when I double click the Metatrader 5 icon I get the following message. I tried this many times with no success.
This is a windows 7 x64 and I'm running as administrator. Anybody else encountered this?
What to do?