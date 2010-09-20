installation problems terminal64.exe

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I'm having severe problems installing the platform on windows 7.

Downloading and initial instalation go fine. Then I register to a demo account OK. Now the program wants to install a newer version and I approve.

Nothing then happens and when I double click the Metatrader 5 icon I get the following message. I tried this many times with no success.

This is a windows 7 x64 and I'm running as administrator. Anybody else encountered this?

What to do? 

 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
trendick:

I'm having severe problems installing the platform on windows 7.

Downloading and initial instalation go fine. Then I register to a demo account OK. Now the program wants to install a newer version and I approve.

Nothing then happens and when I double click the Metatrader 5 icon I get the following message. I tried this many times with no success.

This is a windows 7 x64 and I'm running as administrator. Anybody else encountered this?

What to do? 

 

Where did you get installer of terminal?

Which build was installed at first?

Which server did you connect to open account?

Which build were you updated to?


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