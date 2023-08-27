Compiler behavior in case of an erroneous method description
When passed by reference, a match check is performed:
class CTest { private: int memberA; double memberB; public: void initialize(const int &a, const double b); }; void CTest::initialize(int &a,double b) // 'initialize' - member function already defined with different parameters { memberA = a; memberB = b; }
Because in this case it would (could) change the caller state. While with by value, const or not const is without any impact outside the function.
See (C++) : https://stackoverflow.com/questions/3681188/why-does-a-function-declaration-with-a-const-argument-allow-calling-of-a-functio
You have the choice to be consistent or not.
- 2010.09.09
- Alerty Alerty 5,935 7 7 gold badges 38 38 silver badges 62 62 bronze badges
- stackoverflow.com
Because in this case it would (could) change the caller state. While with by value, const or not const is without any impact outside the function.
See (C++) : https://stackoverflow.com/questions/3681188/why-does-a-function-declaration-with-a-const-argument-allow-calling-of-a-functio
You have the choice to be consistent or not.
Thanks a lot for the explanation!
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The following code compiles without errors or warnings:
How normal is this? Personally, I would like to see a compilation error in such a case.