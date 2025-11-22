Errors, bugs, questions - page 1139

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What does the details of the certificate say? Maybe you're using an intermediate turbo proxy that does MiM for the sake of compression and slips in a self-signed certificate?

We have an official certificate from Comodo.

 
Renat:

What does the details of the certificate say? Maybe you're using an intermediate turbo proxy that does MiM for the sake of compression and slips in a self-signed certificate?

We have an official certificate from Comodo.

Official. But for some reason untrusted.... This warning started appearing about 3 days ago.
 

When restarting the terminal, you have to enter the password in the "community" each time. Can the password be saved?

 
Crucian:

When restarting the terminal, you have to enter the password in the "community" each time. Can the password be saved?

Tryto run the terminal as an administrator. On MT4 this is the only thing that helps.
 
There are no bars on the XAUUSD H1 chart with the time value of 23:00. Why?
 

To move the result to a new line on the graph, insert "\n"

What is "\n" called, why n? (to be remembered, linked to something)

Example:

  Comment("целое число x-y/z-dz(5) = ", x-y/z-dz, "\n"," ","\n",
          "дробное число (x+dx+dz(18))/(x-y+dz+dy(10) = ", (x+dx+dz)/(x-y+dz+dy));
 
Zeleniy:<br / translate="no">

To transfer the result to a new line in the graph, you have to insert "\n".

What is "\n" called, why n? (it needs to be stored in memory, linked to something)

Line feed is abbreviated as NEL (from next line, or newline).

Перевод строки — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Перевод строки, или разрыв строки — продолжение печати текста с новой строки, то есть с левого края на строку ниже, или уже на следующей странице. Разделителем строк, обозначающим место перевода строки, в текстовых данных служит один или пара управляющих символов, а в размеченном тексте также — определённый тег (в HTML — тег  , от англ.   —...
 
barabashkakvn:

Line feed is abbreviated as NEL (from next line, to next line, or newline).

Thank you


 
How do I bind the MQL5 manual to MetaEditor in one window?
 
Zeleniy:
How to bind MQL5 manual to MetaEditor in one window?
Like in MQL4?
You can't. Only to get used to it.
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