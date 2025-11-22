Errors, bugs, questions - page 1139
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What does the details of the certificate say? Maybe you're using an intermediate turbo proxy that does MiM for the sake of compression and slips in a self-signed certificate?
We have an official certificate from Comodo.
What does the details of the certificate say? Maybe you're using an intermediate turbo proxy that does MiM for the sake of compression and slips in a self-signed certificate?
We have an official certificate from Comodo.
When restarting the terminal, you have to enter the password in the "community" each time. Can the password be saved?
When restarting the terminal, you have to enter the password in the "community" each time. Can the password be saved?
To move the result to a new line on the graph, insert "\n"
What is "\n" called, why n? (to be remembered, linked to something)
Example:
To transfer the result to a new line in the graph, you have to insert "\n".
What is "\n" called, why n? (it needs to be stored in memory, linked to something)
Line feed is abbreviated as NEL (from next line, or newline).
Line feed is abbreviated as NEL (from next line, to next line, or newline).
Thank you
How to bind MQL5 manual to MetaEditor in one window?