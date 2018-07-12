How to run this script ?

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Hello to everybody;

I am new in MQL5, even if I have a good experience as computer programmer and engineer....

I have downloaded the script below this page (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/322)  and compiled it just for a test.... I have noticed that the result is a .ex5 file, but when I click on it, the MetaTrader window opens but nothing else happens.

I really have any idea to run this example and see the result.

Pls. help me.

Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
  • 2011.12.20
  • Dmitry Fedoseev
  • www.mql5.com
The first article "Creating a Simple Control" dealt with graphical control creation principles and provided a step-by-step example demonstrating the creation of a simple control. The continuation article "Control Library" set forth a set of ready-made controls. There is yet another very important graphical interface component - the form. The...
 

Are you talking about 3 files inside zip archive below this page?
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/322

---------------

- unzip this file custom_graphic_controls_3_en.zip

- open MT5; in MT5: Files - Open Data Folder ... and find MQL5/Include directory and MQL5/Experts directory

- place those files according to the following:

  • IncGUI_v3.mqh - an include file containing all the classes to create a graphical interface. The file should be placed in MQL5/Include directory of the Terminal Data Directory.
  • eIncGUI_v3_Test_Form.mq5 - an example of working with forms. The file should be placed in MQL5/Experts directory of the Terminal Data Directory.
  • IncGUIv3mqh.chm - documentation to IncGUI_v3.mqh file.

---------------

Thus, you should place two files to the following directories:

  • IncGUI_v3.mqh - to MQL5/Include; do not compile this file in MetaEditor, and
  • eIncGUI_v3_Test_Form.mq5 - to MQL5/Experts; it is expert advisor (it is EA, not a script), you may compile it in MetaEditor

Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
  • 2011.12.20
  • Dmitry Fedoseev
  • www.mql5.com
The first article "Creating a Simple Control" dealt with graphical control creation principles and provided a step-by-step example demonstrating the creation of a simple control. The continuation article "Control Library" set forth a set of ready-made controls. There is yet another very important graphical interface component - the form. The...
 

Hello Sergey,


The elnGUI_v3_Test_Form..mql5 is the source file, and instead the elnGUI_v3_Test_Form.ex5, which I succesfully built from the corresponding source compilation, is the excutable; am I right ?

Now, how can I run the executable ?

Because I clicked on it; but only MT5 opens, without anything else happens.

 

Did you place IncGUI_v3.mqh file to MQL5/Include folder?
And - did you place elnGUI_v3_Test_Form.mql5 file to MQL5/Experts as I described above?

if yes, so

  • open MetaEditor,
  • find this file (elnGUI_v3_Test_Form) on the left side of MetaEditor,
  • open it in MetaEditor (double click on the name of this file in MetaEditor),
  • and compile it to get ex5 file (press Compile button in MetaEditor, or press F7).

In MetaTrader -

  • open the chart
  • find this file in Navigator - Expert Advisors (in this case - it will be lnGUI_v3_Test_Form.ex5), and attach this file to the chart (move this file to the chart by mouse). 

----------------

I do not know what should be happened in case you attach it (because I am not a coder sorry) ... but I explained the general procedure about how to install it.

 

I got the chart like this one - 


 
Sergey Golubev:

I got the chart like this one - 


I have explored MT5 and I discovered there is a side in which there is a script called  elnGUI_v3_Test_Form..... probably it was added when I clicked on the  elnGUI_v3_Test_Form.ex5 file....

Then I opened a chart and I clicked to the option 'Add to chart'.

Is it the correct procedure ?

Anyway my goal is to write a script which read PIP hystorical datas from a .CSV file and then show them in a graph.

Is it possible to do it ?

 
Look up Custom Symbols in Documentation. There are also classes to work with history files in Code Base.
 
kypa:
Look up Custom Symbols in Documentation. There are also classes to work with history files in Code Base.

Hello Kypa... what exactly are you meaning ?

I really do not understand.

 

In MetaTrader Help/Help Topics would answer most of your questions for the next two months about MetaTrader.

On top of this page or in MT Help/MQL5 Documentation is where the documentation about the language is, which is C++ plus specific built-in functions. It's pretty well written, unlike, for example, Microsoft's.

On top of this page or in MT Help/MQL5 Code Base is a massive library of already written MQL5 code which you can use.
 
kypa:

In MetaTrader Help/Help Topics would answer most of your questions for the next two months about MetaTrader.

On top of this page or in MT Help/MQL5 Documentation is where the documentation about the language is, which is C++ plus specific built-in functions. It's pretty well written, unlike, for example, Microsoft's.

On top of this page or in MT Help/MQL5 Code Base is a massive library of already written MQL5 code which you can use.

Hello Kypa,

Thanks for your help and sorry if I am disturbing you once again.... I have just read more carefully the article here (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/322) and better studied the code enclosed.

I noticed that some controls, like CLabel and CButton are not mentioned there; so I am asking you in which article I can found an exaustieve dissertation about all the graphical controls avalaible.

Thanks again

Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
  • www.mql5.com
The first article "Creating a Simple Control" dealt with graphical control creation principles and provided a step-by-step example demonstrating the creation of a simple control. The continuation article "Control Library" set forth a set of ready-made controls. There is yet another very important graphical interface component - the form. The...
 

There should be zip files attached at the bottom of the articles, there is the code.

This article is part 3, the other parts probably have it.

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