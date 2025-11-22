Errors, bugs, questions - page 1007

New comment
 

Good afternoon to the community!

Is there any way to hide the value of the indicator in the top left corner? In my multicurrency I have it blinking when running, a bit inconvenient.

Thank you!

 
And maybe who knows) How easy it is to remove the indicator values before a certain time?
 
zfs:
And who knows) How to remove indicator values before a certain time?

You can solve this algorythmically, fill the buffer with a predefined value before that time, and set the "do not display" flag to that value

A little higher up, this is just in the code

 lEnd=TimeCurrent();
   lStart=(TimeCurrent()/86400)*86400+3600;

Zeros first, between lEnd, lStart - indicator calculation. The zeros should not be displayed. It seems to be easy.

Thank you!

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий - Документация по MQL5
 
ns_k:

You can solve this algorythmically, fill the buffer with a predefined value before that time, and set the "do not display" flag to that value

A little higher up, this is just in the code

Zeros first, between lEnd, lStart - indicator calculation. The zeros should not be displayed. It seems to be easy.

Thank you!

Algorithmically I do not want a lot of data, I want it to be shorter, zeros are values too. How can zeroes not be displayed? What if the value is 0 elsewhere?

 
zfs:

Algorithmically you don't want too much data, you want to keep it short, zeros are also values. How can zeros not be displayed? And if value will be 0 in other place.

Set values that are definitely out of range of your indicator. In my example, 180 is greater than the maximum value of 160, so

     PlotIndexSetDouble(i,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,180);

there will be a hole

 
ns_k:

Set the values that are definitely out of the range of your indicator. In my example, 180 is greater than the maximum value of 160, so

there will be a hole

I'm interested in the indicator not displaying before some time, which is something else.
 
zfs:
I am interested in the indicator not appearing before some time, which is something else.
I.e. do I understand correctly that, say, before 16:00, the indicator is not on the screen, but after 16:00 it appears completely?
 

Gentlemen, why does the STYLE_DOT style (any style with dots) draw dashes (about 2-3 dots long) instead of dots?

Period separators must also look like dots, judging by their length

(ellipses for comparison).

And a wish: I'd like the style of dots with large, ~bar, spaces.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования - Документация по MQL5
 
ns_k:
I.e. do I understand correctly that, say, before 16:00, there is no indicator on the screen, and after 16:00 it appears completely?
Just by date, so that it is EMPTY_VALUE before a certain date)
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Именованные константы / Прочие константы
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Именованные константы / Прочие константы
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Именованные константы / Прочие константы - Документация по MQL5
 
zfs:
Simply by date, so that there is an EMPTY_VALUE before the date defined)
Compare date with current TimeLocal, no? and flag.
1...100010011002100310041005100610071008100910101011101210131014...3193
New comment