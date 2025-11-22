Errors, bugs, questions - page 1007
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Good afternoon to the community!
Is there any way to hide the value of the indicator in the top left corner? In my multicurrency I have it blinking when running, a bit inconvenient.
Thank you!
And who knows) How to remove indicator values before a certain time?
You can solve this algorythmically, fill the buffer with a predefined value before that time, and set the "do not display" flag to that value
A little higher up, this is just in the code
Zeros first, between lEnd, lStart - indicator calculation. The zeros should not be displayed. It seems to be easy.
Thank you!
You can solve this algorythmically, fill the buffer with a predefined value before that time, and set the "do not display" flag to that value
A little higher up, this is just in the code
Zeros first, between lEnd, lStart - indicator calculation. The zeros should not be displayed. It seems to be easy.
Thank you!
Algorithmically I do not want a lot of data, I want it to be shorter, zeros are values too. How can zeroes not be displayed? What if the value is 0 elsewhere?
Algorithmically you don't want too much data, you want to keep it short, zeros are also values. How can zeros not be displayed? And if value will be 0 in other place.
Set values that are definitely out of range of your indicator. In my example, 180 is greater than the maximum value of 160, so
there will be a hole
Set the values that are definitely out of the range of your indicator. In my example, 180 is greater than the maximum value of 160, so
there will be a hole
I am interested in the indicator not appearing before some time, which is something else.
Gentlemen, why does the STYLE_DOT style (any style with dots) draw dashes (about 2-3 dots long) instead of dots?
Period separators must also look like dots, judging by their length
(ellipses for comparison).
And a wish: I'd like the style of dots with large, ~bar, spaces.
I.e. do I understand correctly that, say, before 16:00, there is no indicator on the screen, and after 16:00 it appears completely?
Simply by date, so that there is an EMPTY_VALUE before the date defined)