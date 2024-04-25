Displaying Dots in Histogram
Yutaka Okamoto:
Greetings,
I would like to inquire about displaying dots in a histogram.
When the Shape style of an indicator is set to DRAW_HISTOGRAM and the line style is set to STYLE_DOT, changing the chart scale to 4 or 5 causes the line width to become STYLE_SOLID, even when the width is set to 1.
Is there a way to implement an indicator, like "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" in MT4, where the line style remains unchanged even when zooming in?
Thank you for your assistance.
I have received a response from the support team regarding this issue.
Support Team 2024.04.24 19:54
Dear user,
No changes in MetaTrader 4 are planned. Maybe someday it will be fixed, but we don't have any ETA.
We suggest switching to MetaTrader 5.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
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